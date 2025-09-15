Việt Nam, Russia to reinforce cooperation in maritime affairs

HÀ NỘI – Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang held talks with Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board, in Hà Nội on Monday.

Giang highlighted the significance of the Russian official’s working trip to Việt Nam, saying that it helps to implement the major directions for the Việt Nam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new phase of cooperation, as agreed by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Russian President Vladimir Putin in May 2025.

He affirmed that the people of Việt Nam always remember and are grateful to the former Soviet Union and today's Russian Federation for the immense, effective, and sincere support for Việt Nam’s past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as for the national construction and safeguarding at present.

The host revealed that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence recently unveiled the Việt Nam – Soviet Union solidarity and friendship monument at the Military History Museum to honour the Soviet military experts who once assisted Việt Nam.

He expressed his belief that together with the monument to Soviet/Russian and Vietnamese soldiers who sacrificed for regional peace and stability in Cam Ranh (Khánh Hoà) and the one dedicated to the Vietnamese volunteer soldiers participating in the defence of Moscow in the Great Patriotic War, the Việt Nam – Soviet Union solidarity and friendship monument will contribute to the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Lauding Russia’s maritime power, Giang expressed his confidence that the country will continue making positive contributions to peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and the world.

During their talks, the two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. Giang affirmed that Việt Nam is pursuing the policy of becoming a strong and prosperous maritime nation, ensuring sustainable and secure development from the sea. He stressed the country’s commitment to building a sustainable marine economy in close connection with safeguarding national defence and security, preserving independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while strengthening diplomacy and international cooperation at sea to maintain a peaceful and stable environment for development.

Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, Việt Nam’s consistent stance is to resolve disputes by peaceful means, on the basis of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He underscored the importance of full compliance with the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and of accelerating negotiations towards the early conclusion of a substantive, effective, and efficient Code of Conduct (COC) in the waters.

Highlighting that the high-ranking leaders of both countries always attach importance to consolidating and developing the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, in which defence cooperation is a key pillar, the Vietnamese minister expressed satisfaction with the effective outcomes of bilateral defence collaboration so far.

He noted significant progress in areas such as naval cooperation, training, marine scientific research within the framework of the Việt Nam – Russia Tropical Centre, and the exchange of experience in national border management and protection.

Giang proposed that in the coming time, the two sides promote consultation and implement cooperation in the maritime areas of shared concern.

He expressed his hope that collaboration between the Ministry of National Defence of Việt Nam and the Maritime Board of Russia will continue to be strengthened on the basis of mutual benefit, in line with international law and the laws of each country, thus meeting the needs and capacities of each side and contributing to peace, stability, development, and common prosperity in the region and the world.

Appreciating the warm and thoughtful reception from the Vietnamese ministry, Patrushev emphasised that maritime cooperation has contributed to enhancing defence ties between the two countries, in accordance with the major directions for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as agreed by the two countries’ top leaders in May 2025.

Affirming that bilateral maritime cooperation still holds much potential, Patrushev expressed the wish that the two sides will continue discussion to foster ties in this field, with a focus on naval cooperation, education and training, and marine scientific research.

Concluding the talks, the two sides inked a memorandum of understanding on consultation in the maritime field between the Ministry of National Defence of Việt Nam and the Maritime Board of Russia. — VNA/VNS