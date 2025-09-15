NA, Government Party Committees discuss preparations for final session of 15th legislature

HÀ NỘI – The Standing Boards of the Party Committees of the National Assembly (NA) and the Government convened on Monday to discuss the agenda of the 10th session and also the final one of the 15th NA to ensure it proceeds smoothly with the highest quality and efficiency.

Co-chairing the meeting, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who is also a Politburo member and Secretary of the Government's Party Committee, praised the close and effective coordination between the NA and the Government, noting that the collaboration has become increasingly smooth and efficient, with a working spirit demonstrating a very high sense of responsibility towards the people, the Party, and the State.

The PM emphasised that the drafting bodies must exert greater effort, show stronger determination, and focus on key priorities to meet requirements. He underlined the need for the NA and the Government to coordinate with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations to listen to opinions of the people, scientists, and businesses.

He pointed out that institutional building and perfection must remain under the comprehensive, direct, and close leadership of the Party, particularly the Politburo, the Secretariat, the General Secretary, and Party committees at all levels.

PM Chính called for continued mindset renovation and accelerated reform, moving from a management-centric approach to one focused on facilitation and service, while strengthening decentralisation and delegation of authority in tandem with resource allocation and implementation capacity improvement.

He stressed that once enacted, laws must be effectively implemented to address issues in reality and ensure compliance and input costs are minimised to foster national, product, and market competitiveness.

Given the current complex situation, the PM underscored the importance of solidarity and unanimity between the NA and the Government in performing tasks, including the building of a legal system that promotes a law-governed socialist State of the people, by the people, and for the people.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, also a Politburo member and Secretary of the NA's Party Committee, pointed out the heavy workload ahead as there is less than a month before the 10th session while preparations are also being made for the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th NA and all-level People's Councils for 2026– 2031.

He requested the NA Secretary-General to coordinate with the Chief of the Government Office to arrange an appropriate agenda and propose the NA hold a continuous session, rather than splitting it into two phases as in recent sessions.

The top legislator urged agencies to coordinate more promptly, scientifically, and efficiently by sharing draft documents with deputies and incorporating them into an app to reduce the meeting time and give deputies more time for consideration.

He added that after discussion, it was agreed not to hold question-and-answer activities, but instead have the Government submit a full report to the NA for discussion in a single sitting.

Ministers and heads of agencies should also apply information technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence in law-making, Chairman Mẫn stressed.

The 10th session is scheduled to open on October 20, 2025. The NA is expected to review and make decisions on 45 draft laws and resolutions related to legislation, including 43 submitted by the Government, along with 13 groups of issues covering socio-economic affairs, the state budget, supervision, and other important national matters. Thirteen other groups of issues will be reported to deputies for consideration. — VNA/VNS