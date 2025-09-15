Việt Nam forges ahead as ASEAN's parliamentary power player

KUALA LUMPUR — Việt Nam is increasingly asserting its leadership within ASEAN through active high-level diplomacy and engagement in parliamentary forums such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), said Malaysian scholar Ei Sun Oh.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s official visit to Malaysia and attendance at the 46th AIPA General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur, the senior fellow at the Pacific Research Centre of Malaysia described the trip as clear proof of the strong bilateral relations and Việt Nam’s commitment to regional development.

Việt Nam placed great importance on friendship with Malaysia not only at government level but also among the people, he added. The visit was expected to further strengthen excellent ties while opening new opportunities for practical and effective collaboration.

The scholar noted that Việt Nam’s role in AIPA had evolved from keen observer to a leading voice in ASEAN’s inter-parliamentary cooperation.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s leadership not just in economic growth but also across social and cultural spheres, with a strong cultural presence throughout ASEAN. This enabled the Vietnamese National Assembly to promote cooperation in tourism, education, science and technology and encourage citizen engagement.

On the bilateral front, he underlined promising areas of cooperation as both Việt Nam and Malaysia remain among Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies.

He suggested that Việt Nam could share its experience in developing diverse tourism offerings while Malaysia could welcome more Vietnamese tourists and students. In turn, Malaysian students would be encouraged to study in Việt Nam, especially in areas of science and technology where Việt Nam is advancing rapidly. Such exchanges, he stressed, would enhance mutual understanding between the two nations.

Science and technology cooperation was also highlighted. The expert called for greater investment in each other’s markets, which could serve as 'a model of ASEAN integration.' He also stated that Việt Nam and Malaysia could jointly support new ASEAN members such as Timor Leste, helping them integrate more smoothly into the bloc.

Commenting on Việt Nam’s broader diplomatic posture, Ei Sun Oh praised its multi-layered approach. High-level visits by parliamentary and government leaders of both countries in recent years sent a clear signal of commitment to strengthening traditional ties, he said. The forthcoming participation of NA Chairman Man at AIPA would add momentum to parliamentary diplomacy, creating more room for substantive cooperation across sectors.

He underscored that while people-to-people exchanges were already strong, more could be done to connect businesses, students and tourists to deepen the bilateral relationship.

Việt Nam, with its increasingly visible leadership role in ASEAN’s economic, social and cultural spheres, was actively driving multidimensional diplomacy, especially with Malaysia, the scholar emphasised.

The NA Chairman’s visit would not only consolidate bilateral friendship but also unlock new avenues of cooperation. It would contribute to ASEAN’s integration and development while reaffirming Việt Nam’s growing stature in the region and on the international stage. VNA/VNS