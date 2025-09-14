Việt Nam - Belarus’s top priority partner in Southeast Asia: Belarusian Deputy PM

MOSCOW – Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Aleksandrovich Sivak has affirmed that Việt Nam remains Belarus’s top priority partner in Southeast Asia, while speaking at a recent event marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day of Việt Nam (September 2).

The commemorative event was attended by around 400 guests, including the Deputy PM, and representatives of the Belarusian parliament, ministries, and local authorities. Notably, it welcomed Belarusian experts and military personnel who had supported Việt Nam during the wartime.

Deputy PM Sivak expressed his deep appreciation for the long-standing friendship between the peoples, which continues to be strengthened through dynamic exchanges at all levels, mutual support at international forums, and, notably, through people-to-people diplomacy.

He described Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Belarus in May and the signing of the joint statement establishing the Việt Nam–Belarus Strategic Partnership as a historic milestone, reflecting a high level of political trust and elevating bilateral relations to a new height.

The Deputy PM pledged that Belarus will make every effort to implement the agreements reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, for the benefit and prosperity of both peoples.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese community in Belarus showcased a variety of cultural performances and traditional cuisine. The Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus also organised an exhibition highlighting Việt Nam’s land, people, and the enduring friendship between the two nations. VNA/VNS