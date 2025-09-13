PM approves Phạm Đức Ấn as Chairman of Đà Nẵng People’s Committee

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday signed a decision approving the election of Phạm Đức Ấn, Deputy Secretary of the Đà Nẵng Party Committee for the 2020 – 2025 term, as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 tenure.

Born in 1970 in the central province of Nghệ An, Ấn has extensive experience in the banking sector. He previously served as Deputy General Director of the Bank for Investment and Development of Việt Nam (BIDV), General Director of the Việt Nam – Russia Joint Venture Bank (VRB), and Chief of Office at the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

In May 2020, he became Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Members Council of the Việt Nam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank).

He also held the position of Chairman of the Quảng Ninh Provincial People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term, before assuming the post of Deputy Secretary of the Đà Nẵng Party Committee.

On September 8, 2025, at its third session, the 10th People’s Council of Đà Nẵng elected Ấn as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term. VNA/VNS