Cambodian official commends VNA’s contributions to Việt Nam’s revolutionary press

PHNOM PENH Khieu Kanharith, Senior Advisor to the King of Cambodia, member of the National Assembly, and member of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), has praised the role played by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in the proud century-long journey of Việt Nam’s revolutionary press.

Talking to a VNA resident correspondent in Phnom Penh on the occasion of the agency's 80th traditional day (September 15, 1945 – 2025), Kanharith showed his admiration for late President Hồ Chí Minh’s and the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s vision in recognising and positioning the press as a vital force — both in the struggle for independence in the past and in the cause of national construction and defence at present.

The senior CPP official noted that without a strong information and communication system, it would have been difficult for Việt Nam to rally international public support and achieve victory in its resistance wars against France and the US in the past.

He stressed that the effective use of the press in service of the resistance wars was indispensable to Việt Nam’s revolutionary cause, closely linked to President Hồ Chí Minh’s writings that inspired people to spread news of the national resistance movement.

Kanharith, who is also former Cambodian Minister of Information, noted that since his early days in journalism, he has observed that the VNA has always had highly skilled staff who made significant contributions to the development of Cambodia’s press.

He recalled many impressions and memories from his working visits to Việt Nam in the 1980s, saying that visiting printing houses at the time, he observed that despite the country’s poverty and hardships, Việt Nam still prioritised investment in the press, publishing materials in multiple languages such as French and Spanish.

He said this played a vital role in uniting people both at home and abroad, intellectuals as well as ordinary citizens, in the struggle against foreign invaders and in national construction.

Việt Nam, he noted, knew how to use language suited to each social group — farmers, workers, intellectuals — as well as the international community, through the Party’s voice.

Kanharith also praised the VNA’s role in fulfilling its functions and duties as a national news agency, which has always been given priority by the Vietnamese State throughout every period of the country’s development.

He cited the VNA’s production of news in multiple languages and its representative offices in many countries as evidence that Việt Nam has always attached due importance to the information work.

The official likened the VNA to Việt Nam’s unofficial embassy, stressing that this is very important, as in its role, the agency can deliver information from all corners, engage in exchanges, and access diverse sources of information.

Kanharith wished the VNA continued growth and success, expressing his hope that it will remain a strong bridge connecting the people of Cambodia and Việt Nam. VNA/VNS