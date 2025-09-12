NA’s 10th session to last 42 days, address heavy legislative agenda

HÀ NỘI _ The 10th session of the National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to last around 42 working days, according to NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Tùng.

Speaking at the 49th session of the NA Standing Committee on September 12, Tùng said the 10th session is expected to review and make decisions on 43 draft laws and resolutions, along with 12 groups of issues related to socio-economic development, state budget, oversight, and other important matters. Thirteen groups of issues will also be reported to NA deputies for consideration.

He stressed that as the coming session is the final of the year and also the last of the 15th term, the agenda will be extensive. He asked the Government to carefully review and only submit matters that are truly urgent and essential to the NA to meet practical demand and ensure timely progress.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn noted that as 2025 is nearing its end, all-out efforts are required, including preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, scheduled for January 2026, and the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and all-level People’s Councils for 2026–2031 on March 15, 2026.

He proposed that the 10th session work continuously, including on Saturdays, to shorten the schedule given the heavy workload. NA deputies should focus on the 2025 socio-economic performance, plans for 2026, and strategies for 2026–2030, including the medium-term public investment plan.

The top legislator also underlined the importance of passing the revised Land Law and Planning Law at this session, noting that delays would create significant challenges for two-tier local governments.

He emphasised the need for timely and high-quality submissions of draft laws and resolutions, demanding prompt action by ministries, sectors, and NA agencies as there is not much time left before the session commences.

Tightening gold and forex market control

Presenting the August report on citizens’ opinions, Chairman of the NA Committee for People’s Aspirations and Oversight Dương Thanh Bình said voters nationwide were enthusiastic about the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, which became a major series of political and cultural events inspiring patriotism and national solidarity.

He noted that the public has high expectations for the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution 71-NQ/TW, dated August 22, 2025, on breakthroughs in education and training development, which is seen as a turning point in education and training policies to help Việt Nam achieve the high-income status by 2045.

Regarding the two-tier local administration model, he said it has gained broad support thanks to smoother operations though challenges remain in administrative procedures, digital infrastructure, and data sharing across levels.

Voters also expressed concern over extreme weather causing floods and landslides, counterfeit goods and unsafe food, fluctuations in gold and foreign exchange markets, and the rise of online fraud, including illegal financial and cryptocurrency schemes.

The NA Committee for People’s Aspirations and Oversight recommended that the Government prioritise funding, particularly from the central budget, for digital infrastructure, data centres, and platforms for governance, while also upgrading disaster-resilient infrastructure and early warning systems.

It also urged tighter management of gold prices and foreign exchange rates, and stronger action to fight financial and cryptocurrency fraud. _ VNS