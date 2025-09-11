Acting FM holds phone talks with Cambodian Deputy PM, FM

HÀ NỘI — Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung on Thursday held phone talks with Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia.

Prak congratulated Việt Nam on successfully carrying out administrative reforms and restructuring its apparatus from central to local levels, while maintaining robust economic growth in recent years. He stressed that Cambodia could draw valuable lessons from Việt Nam’s experiences in renewal and development.

Trung warmly congratulated Cambodia on its political and socio-economic achievements, affirming that Việt Nam would actively support Cambodia in successfully hosting the 2026 Francophonie Summit.

Both sides expressed delight at the continued consolidation and positive development of relations between the two Parties and the two countries, as well as the fruitful cooperation between their respective foreign ministries. Exchanges and contacts between Vietnamese and Cambodian high-ranking leaders have already set out the strategic orientations for advancing the bilateral relations.

To further implement the agreements reached at the highest level, the two sides agreed on several major directions for the time to come, including strengthening mutual political trust, increasing exchanges of high-level and all-level delegations, and ensuring the effective organisation of mechanisms serving bilateral cooperation as well as collaboration among Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos such as the upcoming high-level meeting of the Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian parties’ top leaders and the 21st meeting of the Việt Nam-Cambodia joint committee for economic, cultural, scientific, and technical cooperation.

Alongside closer coordination to seek new breakthroughs in economy, trade and investment, both sides affirmed their commitment to urging relevant agencies to accelerate negotiations and promptly complete the land border demarcation and marker planting, thereby building a shared borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development.

Welcoming recent positive progress in Cambodia – Thailand relations, including the successful outcome of the special session of their General Border Committee held in Koh Kong province on September 10, Trung stressed that Việt Nam will make further efforts to contribute to peace and stability along the border areas of these two countries. — VNA/VNS