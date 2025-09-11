Việt Nam ready to protect citizens in Nepal, Qatar amid unrest and regional tensions

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed its embassies to remain vigilant and ready to take necessary measures to protect citizens in Nepal and Qatar, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said at a regular press briefing in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Responding to questions on the situation of Vietnamese nationals in Nepal amid ongoing violent protests, Hằng noted that around 250 Vietnamese citizens currently reside in the country.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Embassy of Việt Nam in India, which is concurrently accredited to Nepal, to closely follow developments, work with local authorities to obtain information, and request safety guarantees for Vietnamese nationals,” she said, adding that no reports have emerged of Vietnamese citizens being affected.

Given the current situation in Nepal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens in the country to: limit going out and avoid protest or unrest-prone areas, especially in the capital city of Kathmandu and other areas with potential security risks; regularly follow updates from reputable local media and the website of the Embassy of Việt Nam in India, concurrently accredited to Nepal; and strictly comply with security guidance from local authorities and take proactive safety measures for themselves and their families.

The citizens are also asked to maintain close contact with the Embassy of Việt Nam in India, concurrently accredited to Nepal.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese citizens are also urged to carefully consider travelling to Nepal unless absolutely necessary.

In case of emergency or need for assistance regarding citizen protection, Vietnamese citizens may contact the citizen protection hotlines of the Embassy or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Israel’s attack against Hamas leadership in Doha earlier this week, the Vietnamese diplomat stressed that Việt Nam condemns the use of force in violation of international law and the UN Charter, infringing upon the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

"We call on relevant parties to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve differences by peaceful means in compliance with international law and the UN Charter, in order to create favourable conditions for a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire in the ongoing Israel–Palestine conflict, ensuring peace and stability in the region and the world," Hằng underscored.

In relation to the situation of Vietnamese citizens in Qatar, Hằng confirmed that the Embassy of Việt Nam in Doha has contacted local authorities and community representatives, with no cases of Vietnamese citizens affected reported so far.

“The embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and is ready to implement protective measures if necessary,” she added. — VNS