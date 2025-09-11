Politburo reviews preparations for first NA Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm presided over the Politburo's working session with the Standing Board of the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee on Thursday in Hà Nội to provide feedback on draft documents and personnel plans, and preparations for the first Congress of the NA Party Organisation for the 2025-2030 tenure.

Hearing the Standing Board’s briefings on its preparations, the Politburo praised the NA Party Committee's meticulously prepared documents and personnel plans while noting that they were effectively incorporated major orientations of the draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress and closely aligned with the current situation.

Besides, the personnel proposal demonstrated adherence to structural requirements, quantity standards, and qualification criteria.

Politburo members approved the drafts and contributed feedback for the NA Party Committee to complete them.

In conclusion, Party General Secretary Lâm laid stress on several priorities for next tenure, including strengthening Party building, ensuring political, ideological, and ethical integrity, enhancing inspection, personnel work, and mass mobilisation, and renewing leadership method.

The Party chief underscored the need to translate the Party’s guidelines and policies into concrete legal frameworks, particularly recent Politburo resolutions across various sectors. Additionally, he urged the NA Party Committee to report to the Party Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat on the citizens’ feedback, contributing to institutionalising Party guidelines to address practical needs.

A cornerstone responsibility for the coming term involves successfully organising elections for the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for 2026–31, ensuring they are democratic, lawful, safe, economical, and truly a festival of the people.

General Secretary Lâm asked the NA Party Committee to strengthen its legislative and constitutional role and see lawmaking work “a breakthrough of breakthroughs” to remove bottlenecks for development. He highlighted the NA’s responsibility in key national decisions, especially socio-economic development and the state budget, while calling for reforms in decision-making, stronger supervision, and the use of technology and AI to enhance the activities of the NA and its Party Committee. — VNA/VNS