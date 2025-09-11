Việt Nam defence delegation joins UK defence, security expo

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence led by Colonel General Phùng Sĩ Tân, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, attended the 2025 International Defence and Security Equipment Exhibition (DSEI UK 2025) held at ExCel London during September 9–11.

At the invitation of the UK Department for Business and Trade, the Vietnamese delegation visited exhibition booths of leading UK defence industry groups as well as displays from major global defence and security enterprises.

During the event, the Vietnamese delegation held meetings with partners and representatives of international businesses in the defence and security sector to exchange views on issues of common interest and bilateral cooperation.

On this occasion, Tân expressed thanks to ministries of defence, enterprises, and defence industry groups of various countries for participating in the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024, noting their contributions to its success. He also voiced his hope that international partners would continue to support and attend future editions of the expo in Việt Nam.

In line with the Party and State’s policy to develop a self-reliant, self-resilient, dual-use, and modern defence industry, Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence has proactively strengthened international cooperation and successfully organised two editions of the Việt Nam International Defence Expo in Hà Nội, thereby promoting the image and stature of Việt Nam's defence industry regionally and globally.

Organised biennially by the UK Department for Business and Trade, DSEI is regarded as one of the world’s leading international defence exhibitions. This year’s event brought together about 1,600 enterprises from 50 countries and territories, attracting thousands of visitors daily, including senior defence officials, military delegations, business representatives, and the public. — VNA/VNS