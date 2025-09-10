Australia remains a trusted partner, ready to support Việt Nam's growth: Governor-General

HÀ NỘI — Australia remains a trusted partner of Việt Nam and is ready to support the Southeast Asian country in its goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045, said Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn during official talks with State President Lương Cường in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Vietnamese and Australian leaders also discussed maintaining cooperation across all levels to enhance political trust and mutual understanding, thereby boosting bilateral ties in multiple aspects.

Commending Việt Nam’s remarkable and rapid progress, Mostyn congratulated the Southeast Asian country’s outstanding achievements, particularly in sustaining high GDP (gross domestic product) growth and socio-economic development.

Both the Vietnamese and Australian leaders agreed that the upgrading of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024 was a milestone that reflected the strategic trust and strong determination of both nations to further advance their ties in the new era.

Ministries and agencies of the two countries are also carrying out the 2024-2027 action programme in accordance with the new level of the partnership, especially through regular consultation and dialogue mechanisms.

Việt Nam and Australia are important trading partners, with two-way trade exceeding US$14 billion in 2024.

In addition to facilitating the trade environment for Australian businesses, Việt Nam also serves as a bridge for Australia to strengthen connections with Southeast Asia, contributing to the ASEAN–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and substantive cooperation between Australia and the Mekong subregion.

Tourism cooperation has also seen steady growth, with 56 weekly round-trip flights currently operating between the two countries.

President Cường and Governor-General Mostyn agreed that defence and security cooperation is an important pillar of bilateral ties and agreed to enhance practical cooperation in this field.

Australia will continue to support Việt Nam in officer training and participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations, particularly in transporting field hospitals to Việt Nam’s missions in South Sudan.

Regarding educational cooperation, President Cường highlighted Australia’s effective support through multiple initiatives such as the Human Resources Development Programme (Aus4Skills), the Việt Nam–Australia Centre at the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics as well as other training in leadership, gender equality, effective public governance and human rights education in Việt Nam.

The President proposed that Australia continue to support Việt Nam in training high-level leaders at both central and local levels, particularly in teacher training.

He also suggested linking educational programmes between the two countries, promoting cooperation and the exchange of experiences among training institutions and enhancing collaboration between leading research institutions and universities.

Governor-General Mostyn also praised people-to-people exchanges as a solid foundation for progress in bilateral relations.

The two leaders agreed to intensify measures to boost economic cooperation, aiming to raise two-way trade to US$20 billion and double bilateral investment in the near future while improving market access for each country’s strong products.

Việt Nam looks forward to greater investment flows from Australian enterprises, in line with Australia’s regional economic connectivity initiatives, including the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy towards 2040.

Both sides also agreed to encourage joint research projects between institutions and scientists from both countries, especially in strategic technologies such as artificial intelligence, new materials and biomedical technology.

They will also maintain strong coordination at international and regional forums, particularly the UN, ASEAN-led mechanisms, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and the Mekong subregional cooperation.

Australia continues to support Việt Nam and ASEAN’s principled stance on ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) and on resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On the same day, the Australian leader also met with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. — VNS