Việt Nam treasures friendship, Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent policy of treasuring its friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia, stressing that Australia is a trusted partner of Việt Nam, while hosting a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

The Party chief expressed his delight at the robust, practical, and effective growth of bilateral ties, with both countries becoming key partners in politics, economy, and science and technology.

He noted that Việt Nam is entering a new stage of development – an era of prosperity, development and strength for the nation. To achieve its two centenary goals, the Party and State of Việt Nam have recently set forth many important policies. In this context, Việt Nam welcomes Australia’s support and cooperation in implementing these key policies.

The Party chief voiced his belief that with strong political determination of both sides, the Việt Nam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will grow even more strongly in the near future.

General Secretary Lâm congratulated Australia on its achievements in various fields, particularly science and technology, cultural diversity, and climate change response, expressing his belief that Australia will continue to affirm its position and make active contributions to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Governor-General Mostyn, who is on a state visit to Việt Nam, expressed her admiration for Việt Nam’s people, history, and rich cultural traditions, as well as the optimism and resilience of the Vietnamese people in national construction.

She congratulated Việt Nam on its important achievements in recent years and emphasised that Việt Nam is one of Australia’s most reliable partners, expressing her hope that the two sides will continue to strengthen coordination across all fields towards a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries. The Vietnamese community in Australia is growing and making positive contributions to Australia’s development as well as bilateral relations, while, in return, although smaller in size, the Australian community in Việt Nam plays an important role in fostering economic, scientific, and educational exchanges.

Building on the expanding educational cooperation, General Secretary Lâm proposed further strengthening collaboration in human resources and workforce development, particularly in high-skilled labour, as well as exchanges of experts and scientists.

The Party leader also suggested expanding cooperation in science and technology, including talent exchanges, to create opportunities for young scientists and entrepreneurs from both countries to engage in pioneering fields. He noted that this area holds great potential, given Australia’s strengths in scientific research and Việt Nam’s determination to pursue growth driven by science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

On climate change, the two leaders agreed that it is a shared challenge for both countries and the world. General Secretary Lâm appreciated Australia’s support for Việt Nam in this field and called for further cooperation towards green and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS