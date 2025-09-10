Việt Nam–Germany relations: 50 years of dialogue, mutual respect, trust

BERLIN — The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany held a ceremony in Berlin on September 9 to celebrate Việt Nam's 80th National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) and the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (September 23, 1975–2025).

The event was attended by over 200 guests, including Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow, Director General for Asia and the Pacific at the Federal Foreign Office Frank Hartmann, ambassadors and chargé d’affaires from various countries in Berlin, members of the diplomatic corps, and numerous representatives of Vietnamese associations from across Germany.

Addressing the event, Frank Hartmann emphasised that 80 years of Việt Nam's independence represent 80 years of courage, perseverance, and the ability to continuously innovate itself. Likewise, 50 years of Việt Nam–Germany relations signify 50 years of dialogue, mutual respect, and trust.

He highlighted the all-round connections between the countries, from economic partnerships, educational cooperation, and twin cities, to the Vietnamese community in Germany who have both greatly integrated into the local society and maintained their bonds with the homeland.

The official also spoke about the “next chapter” in bilateral relations, which is to elevate the Strategic Partnership between the two countries to a new height.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Đắc Thành said that over the past 50 years, the bilateral friendship and cooperation have developed strongly and comprehensively. In 2011, the two countries signed the Hà Nội Declaration on the establishment of the Việt Nam–Germany Strategic Partnership for the Future.

Germany is currently Việt Nam's leading trading partner in the European Union and the 12th largest globally, as well as Việt Nam's fourth-largest European investor. The two sides are actively promoting cooperation in labour and vocational training to meet the high demand for skilled human resources in German enterprises and localities.

He added that cultural, artistic, and culinary activities organised by the Vietnamese community here not only serve to promote the image of Vietnam and its unique cultural identity, but also contribute to the vibrant and diverse cultural landscape of many localities across Germany, particularly in the capital city of Berlin.

Thành took this occasion to call on the German Government, relevant ministries, and the authorities of Berlin to continue their support and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to achieve deeper and more successful integration, actively contribute to the German society, and serve as an important bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

He expressed his confidence that the Việt Nam–Germany Strategic Partnership for the Future will continue to grow, contributing to peace, prosperity, sustainable development, and innovation.

For his part, Vice President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow noted that although Germany and Việt Nam have many differences, their histories share surprising and complex similarities. Both countries used to experience division and subsequent reunification. They also share a common approach to development governance, which is to create internal peace and stability as a foundation for outward growth. Cooperation projects demonstrate their joint commitment to working hand in hand, moving forward together, and achieving many positive outcomes, he added. — VNA/VNS