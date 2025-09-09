Acting Foreign Minister holds phone talks with Lao Foreign Minister

HÀ NỘI — Acting Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung and Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane discussed ways to strengthen ties between their ministries and countries during their phone talks on Tuesday.

Thongsavanh congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), while praising Việt Nam's significant and comprehensive diplomatic achievements. The official credited the enhanced Laos–Việt Nam relationship to important contributions by Việt Nam's diplomatic sector.

The Lao FM emphasised that the implementation of cooperative initiatives in recent times, particularly directives from the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries, has been carried out actively, effectively, and substantively.

Trung expressed deep gratitude for the steadfast support of the Lao Party, State, and people throughout Việt Nam's 80-year development journey. He noted that Vietnamese leaders highly value Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and the Lao high-ranking delegation’s attendance at the celebrations, as well as the participation of Lao People's Army troops in the National Day parade, which significantly contributed to the event’s success.

He praised Thongsavanh for being the first foreign minister to call and congratulate Việt Nam on its National Day, highlighting this as a reflection of the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship.

Trung highlighted the strong, comprehensive, and substantive development of cooperation between the two countries, affirming that Việt Nam always values and gives the top priority to its relations with Laos. The official stated that he will continue close cooperation with the Lao FM to further promote the relations between the two foreign ministries and the two countries at large.

The officials agreed to continue close coordination in effectively implementing high-level agreements and preparing for upcoming important activities of the two countries in the time to come, with a focus on breakthroughs in economic, trade, and investment cooperation, and human resources development.

Việt Nam is ready to share experience and support Laos in socio-economic development, particularly in achieving sustainable development goals.

They emphasised the need to continue effectively implementing the cooperation agreement between the two foreign ministries, making full use of annual consultation mechanisms between officials and units of both ministries, and actively consulting and supporting each other in regional and multilateral forums.

Thongsavanh said he hopes to soon welcome Trung on an official visit to Laos. — VNA/VNS