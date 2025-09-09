HCM City marks 30 years of Việt Nam–US diplomatic relations

HCM CITY — HCM City on Tuesday held a ceremony to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the United States.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được described the normalisation of the Việt Nam–US relations and the establishment of diplomatic ties on July 12, 1995, as a turning point that laid the foundation and momentum for cooperation across politics, security, economy, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Over the past three decades, the Việt Nam–US relations have advanced significantly, with major milestones including the establishment of a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and the elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development in September 2023.

Được noted that the development of the bilateral relations has been reflected in growing ties between HCM City and US localities, contributing to mutual growth. The city has pioneered new cooperation models such as the establishment of the American Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (AmCham Vietnam) and the Fulbright Economics Teaching Programme, the precursor of Fulbright University Việt Nam.

He affirmed that, building on the foundation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and 30 years of local cooperation, HCM City will continue to work closely with the US Consulate General and American businesses and investors to usher in another three decades of dynamic relations. Priority areas include science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and high-quality human resource training.

US Consul General in HCM City Melissa Brown expressed pride in joining the celebration, describing the anniversary as a moment to reflect on past achievements and look ahead to future opportunities.

From former adversaries to Comprehensive Strategic Partners, the US and Việt Nam have built a relationship grounded on mutual trust, economic prosperity, and strategic cooperation, she said.

Brown highlighted trade growth, deepening defence ties, and humanitarian efforts such as dioxin remediation and unexploded ordnance clearance as examples of reconciliation and healing. She emphasised the private sector’s role in driving cooperation, from supply chains and energy to semiconductors and artificial intelligence, noting that bilateral collaboration has become a source of stability amid global challenges.

The diplomat emphasised education and people-to-people ties as the heart of the relationship, noting that hundreds of thousands of students have participated in educational exchanges, thereby strengthening mutual understanding and friendship.

The 30th anniversary of Việt Nam–US relations not only honours the two countries' achievements but also calls for action for future cooperation, Brown stressed, adding that the two countries will continue to work together toward shared prosperity. — VNA/VNS