Việt Nam extends congratulations to DPRK on National Day

HÀ NỘI — Key Vietnamese leaders have extended congratulations to leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the 77th anniversary of its National Day (September 9).

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường sent their greetings to Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also sent a message of congratulations to his counterpart, Premier Pak Thae-song.

In their message, Việt Nam's leaders commended the important achievements made by the DPRK’s Party, State and people over the past 77 years, while expressing pleasure at the progress in bilateral relations since Chairman Kim Jong Un’s official friendship visit to Việt Nam in March 2019.

They reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to further strengthening practical and effective cooperation between the two Parties and the two nations, in the interests of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

On this occasion, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also cabled a message of congratulations to Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-hui. — VNA/VNS