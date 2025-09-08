Việt Nam Customs: 80 years of innovation and development

HÀ NỘI — Through various historical periods, the customs office has made remarkable progress with notable achievements, becoming one of the pioneering units in financial oversight with innovative thinking and strategic vision at each stage of development.

Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng made the statement at a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam Customs' traditional day on September 10, which was held on Monday in Hà Nội.

Customs leads financial oversight agencies in administrative procedure reforms, consistently ranking first in the Administrative Reform Index, with over 99 per cent of customs procedures conducted electronically.

The department has also implemented online public services at a full completion rate of approximately 62 per cent of total public services.

At the same time, customs has maintained effective revenue collection for import and export goods and increasingly demonstrated proactiveness and responsibility in combating smuggling, trade fraud and the illegal transport of goods, currency and drugs across borders.

The minister expressed confidence that with the glorious 80-year tradition of development, the customs force would continue striving and excel in all assigned tasks, protecting national interests and sovereignty.

Customs Director General Nguyễn Văn Thọ reviewed important historical milestones, key achievements and outstanding contributions during the past 80 years of Việt Nam Customs Office development.

Since its establishment eight decades ago, the office has undergone a journey full of hardships and challenges, marking the persistent contributions of generations of customs workers. This is a great source of pride and a solid foundation to continue writing the glorious history of Việt Nam Customs.

Over the years, the office has evolved from an initial tax collection and anti-smuggling force into a modern state management agency with deep integration, facilitating trade, making important contributions to economic growth, helping control inflation, stabilising the macroeconomy and protecting national security and border sovereignty.

At every stage, the Việt Nam Customs has always remained steadfast in its mission to protect the interests of national sovereignty.

Entering the era of national advancement with intertwined opportunities and challenges, Thọ said that Việt Nam Customs would follow important resolutions of the Party Central Committee on developing science and technology, promoting the private economy, perfecting the legal system and accelerating international integration as a 'guiding compass' for the office in the years to come.

Thắng said that over 80 years of development, Việt Nam Customs has achieved many important milestones. However, the sector must also be ready to face numerous domestic and international challenges, which set high demands and urgent tasks, he noted.

To fulfil its responsibilities and accomplish its political mission, the finance minister asked the entire department to accelerate the development and completion of customs legislation, considering it a breakthrough step for development.

He also requested the prompt implementation of digital customs and smart customs based on modern technology and automating all professional procedures.

The office should also forecast, advise and implement appropriate solutions to meet revenue targets, contributing to macroeconomic stability, as well as promote administrative reform, facilitate trade and simultaneously resolutely prevent and eradicate smuggling and commercial fraud as well as drug-related crimes, he added.

Thắng emphasised the need to build a well-trained, modern, resilient, honest and professional customs force that meets the requirements of integration and development.

The minister expressed his confidence that, with its storied 80-year tradition along with determination for innovation and a pioneering spirit, the Việt Nam Customs office will continue to fulfil all its tasks, contributing to the development of an increasingly modern domestic economy worthy of the trust of the Party, State and people.

At the ceremony, Thắng, on behalf of the President, presented a First-Class Victory Medal to Việt Nam Customs officials.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Chi, on behalf of the Prime Minister, also awarded the PM’s Certificate of Merit to 10 individuals with outstanding achievements in the customs office. — VNS