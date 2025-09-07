Vietnamese property tycoon to stand trial over $38m profit from state land deal

HCM CITY — A Vietnamese real estate magnate is set to go on trial in HCM City later this month, accused of unlawfully profiting nearly VNĐ970 billion (US$38 million) from the transfer of prime state-owned land, in one of the latest high-profile cases in the country’s sweeping anti-corruption drive.

Đinh Trường Chinh, 51, former chairman of state-linked developer Housing Development and Trading Company (HDTC) and founder of Việt Hân Group, allegedly colluded with executives at Southern Food Corporation (Vinafood II), a state-owned firm, to acquire a 6,300-square-metre site in central HCM City in 2015 without a public auction.

Investigators said Chinh paid 730 billion đồng for the land, which sits on Nguyễn Du and Chu Mạnh Trinh streets in the city’s commercial district, and resold it only 33 days later for VNĐ1.68 trillion.

Prosecutors allege he pocketed nearly VNĐ970 billion in profits through a series of transactions designed to disguise the resale.

Vinafood II, which had originally been allocated the site for a hotel and office project, is listed as the victim in the case.

Former CEO Huỳnh Thế Năng and deputy CEO Nguyễn Thọ Trí will also face trial on charges of violating regulations on state asset management, though authorities say there is no evidence they personally benefited.

The trial is scheduled to open on September 17 and run until September 19, with nearly 20 defense lawyers and 45 individuals and organisations summoned as related parties.

Chinh, once dubbed Việt Nam’s “M&A property king” for his aggressive acquisitions, rose to prominence with large-scale projects across the nation.

The scandal highlights growing scrutiny of the real estate sector, which has been hit hard by tightened credit and an anti-graft campaign that has ensnared top business leaders and senior officials.

Vietnamese top leader, Party chief Tô Lâm said at a recent meeting that Việt Nam has made fighting corruption a top priority, warning that mismanagement and abuse of state assets risk eroding public trust and undermining economic growth. — VNS