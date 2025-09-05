Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Legal proceedings against 23 more defendants related to the "Shark Thuỷ" case

September 05, 2025 - 19:48
The Police Department for Investigation of Corruption, Economic, and Smuggling Crimes (C03) has just expanded its investigation into the case of "Fraudulent appropriation of property" occurring at Egroup Corporation.

 

Nguyễn Ngọc Thuỷ, better known as "Shark" Thuỷ, the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors - CEO of Egroup Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Apax English Joint Stock Company, was arrested last year for allegedly 'Fraudulently appropriating property'. Photo courtesy Ministry of Public Security

HÀ NỘI – The investigation agency has launched legal proceedings against 23 more business managers of Egroup Education Corporation, as accomplices, including relatives of its Chairman Nguyễn Ngọc Thuỷ, better known as 'Shark' Thủy.

The Ministry of Public Security reported that the Police Department for Investigation of Corruption, Economic, and Smuggling Crimes (C03) has just expanded its investigation into the case of "Fraudulent appropriation of property" occurring at Egroup Corporation.

Accordingly, C03 is investigating the case of "Fraudulently appropriating property, giving bribery, and taking bribery" occurring at Egroup, Egame Investment and Distribution Joint Stock Company, Nhất Trần Trading and Service Joint Stock Company and a number of related units according to Decision No. 25/QĐ-CSKT-P6 on criminal prosecution dated March 21, 2024, and Decision supplementing Decision No. 2975/QD-CSKT-P6 on criminal prosecution dated December 1, 2024.

The expanded investigation results showed that in addition to the criminal acts of the six defendants prosecuted, C03 also clarified the 23 business managers of Egame Company, of whom Nguyễn Thị Dung is Thuỷ’s sister, Nguyễn Văn Sơn is Thuỷ’s brother and Nguyễn Trọng Vũ is Dung’s husband had signs of complicity with Thuỷ in the crime of fraudulent appropriation of property.

On August 25, C03 issued a decision to launch legal proceedings and apply preventive measures against the above-mentioned 23 subjects for the crime of fraudulent appropriation of property, and the role of accomplices as prescribed in the Penal Code.

Specifically, four subjects were banned from leaving their places of residence because they had clear places of residence and background and had honestly confessed and actively cooperated in serving the investigation, while 19 others were temporarily detained.

The investigation police is continuing to investigate and expand the case and apply legal measures to recover assets.

Previously, in March last year, Thuỷ was arrested for allegedly 'Fraudulently appropriating property'.

Thủy is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors - CEO of Egroup Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Apax English Joint Stock Company.

In 2023, Thủy was accused by many of deceiving and embezzling billions of Vietnam dong through various deposit contracts. _ VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Senior Vietnamese Party official seeks stronger CPV-MIU relations

The people and progressive parties of Latin America, including the Dominican Republic, have always extended solidarity and support for Việt Nam in the past and today, said Chairman Party Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc as he received a delegation from the Dominican Republic's United Left Movement Party (MIU).
Politics & Law

Việt Nam and China agree to deepen strategic bilateral cooperation

State President Lương Cường and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping held in-depth discussions on directions and major measures to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and to build a Việt Nam–China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom