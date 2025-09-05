Legal proceedings against 23 more defendants related to the "Shark Thuỷ" case

HÀ NỘI – The investigation agency has launched legal proceedings against 23 more business managers of Egroup Education Corporation, as accomplices, including relatives of its Chairman Nguyễn Ngọc Thuỷ, better known as 'Shark' Thủy.

The Ministry of Public Security reported that the Police Department for Investigation of Corruption, Economic, and Smuggling Crimes (C03) has just expanded its investigation into the case of "Fraudulent appropriation of property" occurring at Egroup Corporation.

Accordingly, C03 is investigating the case of "Fraudulently appropriating property, giving bribery, and taking bribery" occurring at Egroup, Egame Investment and Distribution Joint Stock Company, Nhất Trần Trading and Service Joint Stock Company and a number of related units according to Decision No. 25/QĐ-CSKT-P6 on criminal prosecution dated March 21, 2024, and Decision supplementing Decision No. 2975/QD-CSKT-P6 on criminal prosecution dated December 1, 2024.

The expanded investigation results showed that in addition to the criminal acts of the six defendants prosecuted, C03 also clarified the 23 business managers of Egame Company, of whom Nguyễn Thị Dung is Thuỷ’s sister, Nguyễn Văn Sơn is Thuỷ’s brother and Nguyễn Trọng Vũ is Dung’s husband had signs of complicity with Thuỷ in the crime of fraudulent appropriation of property.

On August 25, C03 issued a decision to launch legal proceedings and apply preventive measures against the above-mentioned 23 subjects for the crime of fraudulent appropriation of property, and the role of accomplices as prescribed in the Penal Code.

Specifically, four subjects were banned from leaving their places of residence because they had clear places of residence and background and had honestly confessed and actively cooperated in serving the investigation, while 19 others were temporarily detained.

The investigation police is continuing to investigate and expand the case and apply legal measures to recover assets.

Previously, in March last year, Thuỷ was arrested for allegedly 'Fraudulently appropriating property'.

Thủy is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors - CEO of Egroup Corporation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Apax English Joint Stock Company.

In 2023, Thủy was accused by many of deceiving and embezzling billions of Vietnam dong through various deposit contracts. _ VNS