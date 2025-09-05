NA Standing Committee opens 49th session

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened in Hà Nội on Friday for its 49th session, a nearly six-day working agenda set to lay the groundwork for the 10th session of the 15th legislature.

In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said that the session will be conducted in three phases, covering 32 official agenda items and several reserve matters. The top legislator stressed that this is an important gathering to prepare for the 10th session, the last of the 15th parliament, while swiftly implementing new missions in accordance with the laws, ensuring the completion of the legislature’s agenda.

The NA Standing Committee, the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, and other NA committees always accompany and support the Government to remove socio-economic bottlenecks in 2025 and subsequent years, striving to deliver on the double-digit economic growth target during 2026-2030, and secure the upper-middle-income status by the Party’s centenary in 2030 and high-income one by the nation’s centenary in 2045.

The legislative work, NA Chairman Mẫn said, will dominate the 49th session, with the Standing Committee reviewing 14 draft laws, spanning economic, human rights, defence, security, science, and innovation.

Drafting organs must make meticulous preparation for proposals based on political, scientific, and practical grounds, while supervisory bodies must promote their responsible arguments with a constructive spirit, he underscored, stating discussions must centre on core challenges, with law designed to fuel national development.

The leader urged lawmakers to maintain a proactive spirit at the 10th session, stressing the need to pass the amended Land Law and Planning Law.

For the first time, the Standing Committee will directly decide on the 2026 legislation programme, under new provisions of the Law on the Promulgation of Legal Documents of the NA. The Chairman said this shift will make the programme more flexible and responsive, ensuring it will create legal foundations for the implementation of missions in the next NA term.

The session will also examine annual supervision reports and review end-of-term reports from the National Assembly, its Standing Committee, the State President, the Government, the State Audit, and judicial bodies.

Election-related resolutions are on the agenda, laying the framework for the 2026 general election. The top legislator requested that the document be drafted with clarity and practicality to ensure fairness and transparency in nomination and voting processes.

Other issues to be on the table include the State budget, public investment and financial mechanism, and reporting on public opinions.

Highlighting the heavy workload, he called on all Standing Committee members and relevant leaders to demonstrate responsibility and political mettle, ensuring deliberations will be considered thoroughly, resulting in rational and practical decisions that meet the requirements of the nation’s development. — VNA/VNS