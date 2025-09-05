Politics & Law
Việt Nam reaffirms backing for nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation

September 05, 2025 - 15:28
Minister Counselor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, speaks at the plenary meeting. VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK Minister Counselor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, deputy permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has reaffirmed Việt Nam’s firm and consistent stance in supporting all efforts towards disarmament, and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and ensuring the right of countries to use atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

Nguyên made the statement while attending the UN General Assembly’s 91st plenary meeting on general and complete disarmament, held to commemorate and promote the International Day against Nuclear Tests (August 29) in New York on September 3.

He emphasised the significance of the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and called on all countries to actively contribute to strengthening this process.

Việt Nam, together with ASEAN countries, also called for the support of UN member states in implementing the Southeast Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ), considering it an important contribution to efforts promoting regional and international peace and security.

In her opening remarks, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu noted that even 80 years after the first atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the world still faces real threats from nuclear weapons testing.

Therefore, ending nuclear tests is a shared responsibility to ensure international peace and security, she stressed.

As the world prepares to mark the 30th anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)’s opening for signature, participants called on all states that have not yet signed or ratified the treaty to urgently complete the process. VNA/VNS

