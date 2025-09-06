Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Austria promote trusted partnership, expand local cooperation

September 06, 2025 - 20:55
Governor Mikl-Leitner congratulated Việt Nam on the 80th anniversary of National Day, expressing admiration for the country’s comprehensive achievements.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng (second from right) pays a courtesy call on Governor of Lower Austria Johanna Mikl-Leitner. — VNA/VNS Photo Việt Thắng

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vũ Lê Thái Hoàng held a working session with Governor of Lower Austria Johanna Mikl-Leitner on Friday (local time), seeking to promote comprehensive cooperation and explore possibilities for twinning relations between localities of the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Heinz Boyer, Chairman of the Board of IMC University of Applied Sciences Krems, a typical model of educational cooperation between Việt Nam and Austria.

IMC Krems maintains close ties with Huế University, Hà Nội University, and the University of Commerce in training nurses, caregivers, tourism and hotel management professionals. Notably, the university has granted 150 full scholarships worth 6 million EUR (around US$6.6 million) to Vietnamese students, with a commitment of 100 per cent long-term employment opportunities and high income.

Ambassador Hoàng highlighted Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements and its development aspiration based on science-technology, innovation, digital transformation, and green growth. He praised the cooperation of Lower Austria and IMC Krems, and proposed to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, local partnerships, and explore the establishment of twinning ties with Vietnamese cities and provinces.

Governor Mikl-Leitner congratulated Việt Nam on the 80th anniversary of National Day, expressing admiration for the country’s comprehensive achievements.

She spoke highly of the adaptability, discipline, and diligence of Vietnamese students at IMC Krems, describing them as a testament to Việt Nam’s high-quality human resources and the prospects for long-term cooperation in skilled labour, particularly in nursing and caregiving, amid Austria’s rapidly ageing population.

The Governor endorsed the Vietnamese Embassy’s initiative, in coordination with the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and Lower Austria, to hold a Việt Nam–Austria forum on skilled labour and vocational training. Stressing that Lower Austria attaches importance to effective twinning ties, she suggested considering partnerships with Vietnamese provinces or cities with similar strengths in sustainable tourism, heritage preservation, smart urban management, hotel and restaurant management, and nursing and caregiving, paving the way for practical and long-term cooperation.

Bordering the capital Vienna, Lower Austria is the largest and second most populous state of Austria with 1.7 million residents. The state boasts strong development potential in tourism, renewable energy, high technology, education and training, healthcare, urban management, smart agriculture, and its renowned wine industry. — VNA/VNS

 

 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party chief directs tasks to achieve modern education

The Politburo has issued Resolution No. 71 on breakthroughs in education and training. To quickly bring the Resolution to life, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm called on the entire Party to renew its mindset in educational leadership, moving away from outdated practices, and ensuring robust, effective implementation.
Politics & Law

Senior Vietnamese Party official seeks stronger CPV-MIU relations

The people and progressive parties of Latin America, including the Dominican Republic, have always extended solidarity and support for Việt Nam in the past and today, said Chairman Party Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc as he received a delegation from the Dominican Republic's United Left Movement Party (MIU).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom