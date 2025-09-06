Politics & Law
UN official praises Việt Nam’s achievements on 80th National Day

September 06, 2025 - 20:48
United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Atul Khare praised Việt Nam’s efforts to achieve the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which has helped improve people’s lives and ensure that no one is left behind.
United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Atul Khare. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Hoàng

NEW YORK — On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s August Revolution and National Day (September 2), United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Atul Khare extended congratulations to the Vietnamese people and highlighted the country’s remarkable achievements over the past eight decades.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in New York, Khare noted that Việt Nam and the UN share similar historical missions. Eighty years ago, the UN was founded with the purpose of preventing a third world war and promoting peace, freedom, and a better life for all. That same spirit was also reflected in President Hồ Chí Minh’s Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, which proclaimed the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The UN official said he was proud of how far Việt Nam has come. From a country in need of aid, Việt Nam has transformed into an increasingly developing nation, with practical contributions to global peace and sustainable development. He pointed to Việt Nam’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations since 2014 as a clear example. Vietnamese peacekeepers, including police officers, engineering units, and level-2 field hospitals, have been deployed to UN peacekeeping missions in Africa, helping maintain peace and stability in conflict-affected areas.

Khare praised Việt Nam’s efforts to achieve the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which has helped improve people’s lives and ensure that no one is left behind.

He said the country has made impressive progress in poverty reduction, education, women’s empowerment, and access to clean water. Those valuable experiences of Việt Nam are being shared and are useful for many other countries in the world. — VNA/VNS

 

 

