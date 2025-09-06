Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM chairs Government’s monthly meeting

September 06, 2025 - 12:57
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired the Government’s August meeting, urging stronger efforts to meet the 2025 growth target of 8.3–8.5 per cent despite mounting economic pressures.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on September 6 presided over the Government’s regular August meeting to assess the socio-economic situation in August and the first eight months of 2025, the disbursement of public investment, social security, national defence and security and set out tasks and solutions for September and the remaining months of 2025.

In his opening remarks, PM Chính assessed that the domestic socio-economic situation in August was better than in July, that of each quarter was better than the previous one, and improvements were seen in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

In particular, ministries, sectors and localities performed well in ensuring social security, making good preparations for the new school year, providing lunch support and reducing tuitions for students.

He requested a clear analysis of the rising pressures of inflation, exchange rates and interest rates; the slowdown in domestic consumption, exports and public investment; the challenges faced by the two-tier local administration model in digital transformation and data connectivity; the severe impact of natural disasters on people’s lives; and the recent sharp increase in gold prices, which all deserve close attention.

The Government leader urged the Ministry of Construction to pay close attention to the real estate sector, while emphasising the need to regular the stock market to reassess whether there are cases of price inflation or market manipulation.

The PM stressed that the country must achieve the growth target of 8.3–8.5 per cent this year, acknowledging the difficulty but affirming that it cannot be left undone. He noted the advantage that the people always uphold patriotism, trust in the Party and the State, and possess creativity; therefore, this spirit must be further promoted and expanded.

For the tasks ahead, especially to achieve the growth target, PM Chính requested that traditional growth drivers be renewed and new ones be promoted to ensure comprehensive and balanced development across all sectors.

Ministries and sectors must review and cut administrative procedures, and strive to reduce by 30 per cent the time, volume and cost of administrative processes, Chính said, urging them to accelerate the settlement of long-standing projects, as this is also a way to generate additional resources for development. — VNA/VNS

Government’s regular meeting two-tier governance

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party chief directs tasks to achieve modern education

The Politburo has issued Resolution No. 71 on breakthroughs in education and training. To quickly bring the Resolution to life, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm called on the entire Party to renew its mindset in educational leadership, moving away from outdated practices, and ensuring robust, effective implementation.
Politics & Law

Senior Vietnamese Party official seeks stronger CPV-MIU relations

The people and progressive parties of Latin America, including the Dominican Republic, have always extended solidarity and support for Việt Nam in the past and today, said Chairman Party Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Đình Trạc as he received a delegation from the Dominican Republic's United Left Movement Party (MIU).

