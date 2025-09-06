PM chairs Government’s monthly meeting

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on September 6 presided over the Government’s regular August meeting to assess the socio-economic situation in August and the first eight months of 2025, the disbursement of public investment, social security, national defence and security and set out tasks and solutions for September and the remaining months of 2025.

In his opening remarks, PM Chính assessed that the domestic socio-economic situation in August was better than in July, that of each quarter was better than the previous one, and improvements were seen in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

In particular, ministries, sectors and localities performed well in ensuring social security, making good preparations for the new school year, providing lunch support and reducing tuitions for students.

He requested a clear analysis of the rising pressures of inflation, exchange rates and interest rates; the slowdown in domestic consumption, exports and public investment; the challenges faced by the two-tier local administration model in digital transformation and data connectivity; the severe impact of natural disasters on people’s lives; and the recent sharp increase in gold prices, which all deserve close attention.

The Government leader urged the Ministry of Construction to pay close attention to the real estate sector, while emphasising the need to regular the stock market to reassess whether there are cases of price inflation or market manipulation.

The PM stressed that the country must achieve the growth target of 8.3–8.5 per cent this year, acknowledging the difficulty but affirming that it cannot be left undone. He noted the advantage that the people always uphold patriotism, trust in the Party and the State, and possess creativity; therefore, this spirit must be further promoted and expanded.

For the tasks ahead, especially to achieve the growth target, PM Chính requested that traditional growth drivers be renewed and new ones be promoted to ensure comprehensive and balanced development across all sectors.

Ministries and sectors must review and cut administrative procedures, and strive to reduce by 30 per cent the time, volume and cost of administrative processes, Chính said, urging them to accelerate the settlement of long-standing projects, as this is also a way to generate additional resources for development. — VNA/VNS