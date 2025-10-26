PM Chính calls for stronger ASEAN unity to boost innovation, connectivity and sustainable growth

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday attended a high-level dialogue at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, calling for stronger cooperation to promote digital transformation, innovation and sustainable growth across the region.

Held from October 25–26 under the theme “Unifying Markets for Shared Prosperity”, ABIS 2025 brought together more than 1,500 delegates, including ASEAN leaders, top executives and global economists, to discuss private-sector initiatives that could enhance policy reform and strengthen ASEAN’s position in the global economy.

Responding to questions about Việt Nam’s growth priorities, Prime Minister Chính said that despite global headwinds, the country would continue renewing traditional growth drivers – investment, exports and consumption – while fostering new ones such as the green economy, digital economy, circular economy and creative industries.

He emphasised that the country’s approach would be to ensure rapid but sustainable and inclusive growth, adding that Việt Nam sought to balance self-reliance with deep, effective international integration.

On innovation and digital transformation, the Prime Minister said it was not merely a choice but an objective necessity and a top strategic priority. He noted that digital transformation would connect economies, businesses and people and would be central to ASEAN’s development.

Việt Nam prioritises artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor technology, e-commerce, logistics and digital public services in healthcare, education, culture and tourism, according to the PM.

To ensure inclusiveness, Việt Nam has launched the national movement “Digital Literacy for All” (Bình dân học vụ số), initiated by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, to help all citizens access digital learning, participate in the transformation process and benefit from its outcomes.

Addressing questions on ASEAN’s role in maintaining open supply chains, Prime Minister Chính said that in the face of global headwinds, governments must stay calm, objective and flexible, remaining steadfast in key principles but creative in solutions.

"ASEAN’s strength lies in unity in diversity, resilience and a people-centred development vision." The bloc, he said, should continue to consolidate its central role in the global structure, harmonise institutions and turn regulatory quality into a competitive advantage.

“We are one ASEAN community, one family. When each nation grows stronger, the whole bloc becomes stronger and when ASEAN thrives, every member benefits from its collective strength,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that when global supply chains falter, ASEAN must strengthen internal links, support one another, enhance resilience and further open their economies to offset external shocks.

He also urged ASEAN to strengthen comprehensive infrastructure, including both physical and digital networks as well as cultural, social and governance systems. He highlighted the importance of developing high-quality human resources to adapt to transformation, making the most of ASEAN’s young and dynamic population.

"Internal resources such as human capital, natural endowments and cultural traditions form the foundation for long-term growth, while external resources such as investment, technology and management offer the breakthroughs needed for progress," he said.

Concluding the dialogue, Prime Minister Chính reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to contribute to ASEAN’s agenda on institutional reform, infrastructure development, human resource training and good governance, particularly in areas like digital and green transformation, circular and creative economies and scientific innovation.

The session moderator praised the Prime Minister’s comprehensive and forward-looking remarks as “highly relevant and valuable” for ASEAN’s economic agenda, while Chính invited delegates to visit Việt Nam “to share vision, action and prosperity together”. — VNS