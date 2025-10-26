Final round of Green Start-up Project Competition 2025 kicks off with 36 participating teams

HCM CITY — Thirty-six outstanding start-up projects from 16 provinces and cities across the country are competing at the national final of Green Start-up Project Competition 2025, held in HCM City on October 25 and 26.

Organised by the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association (HVNCLC) and the Business Studies and Assistance Centre (BSA) in collaboration with partners, the competition this year received 220 applications. After the regional semi-final rounds in the north, central and south, 36 projects were selected for the final stage.

The contest is divided into two groups: Group A for new start-ups with prototype or newly launched products, and Group B for enterprises operating for under five years with commercialised products or services.

Total prize value is nearly VNĐ1 billion (US$37,948), including cash awards and support packages covering communication, training, market connection, study tours and workshops.

In addition to the main prizes, this year introduces a special category titled “Green Initiatives – Green Economy”, comprising first, second, third and consolation prizes for projects demonstrating sustainable and scalable green solutions. Winners are selected by an independent panel based on their submissions, project reports and performance in the final round.

Another new award, “New Horizon and Agriculture,” launched by Vina T&T Group in partnership with BSA under the “Green Start-up Journey to Export Markets” programme, recognises enterprises with strong capacity and high-quality products meeting export standards of demanding markets. The award also aims to nurture a new generation of “green agri-entrepreneurs” capable of enhancing the value of Việt Nam’s indigenous resources globally.

According to the judging panel, this year’s projects embody the spirit of “greening local economies”, focusing on four key areas: green agriculture and food, recycling and circular economy, eco and community-based tourism, and green technology solutions.

Many projects creatively transform agricultural by-products such as coconut husks, dragon fruit peels and coffee grounds into high-value products including clean soil, biochar and natural cosmetic ingredients. Others highlight regional identities, creating unique brand stories and strengthening product traceability for future development.

Vũ Kim Anh, deputy director of BSA and head of the competition’s organising committee, said the finalists received intensive training both online and offline on ecological farming, financial management and pitching skills.

Economist Phạm Chi Lan, a long-time judge, praised the participants’ creativity in using local materials to create high-value products aligned with circular economy principles.

“I am impressed by the young entrepreneurs’ efforts to create jobs and income for local people, especially in remote areas. This not only brings economic benefits but also fosters community solidarity,” she said.

She also advised start-ups to focus first on the domestic market before expanding abroad, as Việt Nam’s market remains large with many untapped opportunities.

In her opening remarks, Vũ Kim Hạnh, chairwoman of HVNCLC and director of BSA, said: “For the past 13 years, we have been steadfast in building a community of agri-entrepreneurs committed to developing indigenous resources and contributing to a vibrant and resilient ecosystem of Vietnamese enterprises. I am deeply moved to see many fresh ideas and the creative revival of traditional values.” — VNS