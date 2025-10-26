Politics & Law
Economy

Việt Nam approves content of MoU on rice trade cooperation with Singapore

October 26, 2025 - 14:41
The Singapore Government’s proposal to sign a bilateral rice trade agreement with Việt Nam is expected to help stabilise Việt Nam’s rice export to the city-state in the time ahead.

 

Workers at Vinh Hiển Co Ltd in Đồng Tháp Province pack fragrant rice products. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has signed off the Prime Minister's decision to approve the content of the Vietnamese and Singaporean Governments' memorandum of understanding (MoU) on rice trade cooperation.

The Prime Minister has authorised the Minister of Industry and Trade to represent the Government of Việt Nam in signing the MoU with a duly authorised representative of Singapore. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with carrying out the authorisation procedures in accordance with regulations.

The decision takes effect from the date of signing, October 25, 2025.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, Singapore’s rice import remains stable. However, Vietnamese rice continues to face strong competition from similar products originating from India, Thailand and Japan. The Singapore Government’s proposal to sign a bilateral rice trade agreement with Việt Nam is expected to help stabilise Việt Nam’s rice export to the city-state in the time ahead. — VNA/VNS

 

