Việt Nam strengthens global presence at world’s largest furniture fair in the US

HCM CITY — Việt Nam National Brand Week and the Việt Nam National Pavilion are being held concurrently for the first time at High Point Market 2025 , the world’s largest furniture and home furnishings trade show, taking place from October 24–29 in North Carolina, United States.

Organised by the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with relevant partners, the events aim to promote high-quality, innovative, and sustainable Vietnamese products while strengthening connection between Vietnamese enterprises and importers, distributors, and consumers in the US, one of Việt Nam’s most important strategic partners.

The Vietnam National Brand Week in the US is a flagship activity under the Việt Nam National Brand Programme 2025, which honours enterprises and products recognised under the national brand for embodying three core values of quality, innovation, and leadership.

A highlight of the Week is the Vietnam National Brand Showcase, featuring outstanding Vietnamese furniture and wood products celebrated for their design, craftsmanship, and quality. Alongside the showcase, a multi-channel communication campaign, including videos, banners, brochures, digital media, and domestic press coverage, will help promote the image and message of the Việt Nam National Brand to international audiences, according to Vietrade.

The initiative seeks to elevate the profile of Vietnamese products in high-value markets, and convey the image of a dynamic, innovative, and globally integrated Việt Nam.

At the same time, the Việt Nam National Pavilion returns to High Point Market with an expanded scale of 350 square metres, featuring more than 20 leading Vietnamese exporters of wood products, furniture, handicrafts, bamboo, rattan, and home décor.

The exhibits reflect key global design trends such as sustainability, environmental friendliness, multifunctionality, and contemporary minimalism, while meeting the stringent technical and aesthetic requirements of the US market.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on October 24, Hoàng Minh Chiến, Deputy Director General of Vietrade, said: “Organising Việt Nam National Brand Week and the Việt Nam National Pavilion concurrently at High Point Market demonstrates the strategic connection between brand building and market development. While the National Brand Programme positions Vietnamese products as reputable and innovative, the Trade Promotion Programme translates that image into tangible, long-term cooperation opportunities.”

The event also enhanced the production, design, and innovation capabilities of Vietnamese enterprises while expanding their participation in global furniture supply chains, he added.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Việt Nam’s exports of wood and wood products grew by 8.9 per cent year on year in the first half of 2025, with shipments to the US up 11.6 per cent.

The country now ranks as the world’s second-largest furniture exporter, reflecting its growing manufacturing and design capacity within the global value chain. — VNS