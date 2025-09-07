PM Chính urges the VOV to become a leading regional broadcaster

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday called on the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) to continue renewing its mindset and approach and to develop action plans to realise its aspiration to become one of the region’s leading radio broadcasters.

He made the remarks at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of VOV’s founding (September 7, 1945 – 2025) and the broadcaster’s third conferment of the Hồ Chí Minh Order.

Addressing the event, VOV General Director Đỗ Tiến Sỹ said that over the past eight decades, VOV has truly served as a vital communication bridge, promptly conveying the Party’s policies and the State’s directives in both wartime and peacetime. It has acted as an open forum for the people’s voices and as a cultural exchange platform that has helped elevate the nation’s international standing.

Moving into a new phase, VOV is making strong strides to affirm its position as Việt Nam’s leading multimedia outlet, particularly in radio and digital journalism. It continues to maintain and expand its traditional radio coverage while also leading in podcasts, improving content quality and strengthening its reach and interaction with audiences through digital platforms.

The broadcaster has set the goal of being among the world’s top 100 media organisations by 2045 and becoming one of Việt Nam’s foremost external communication agencies.

PM Chính highlighted that VOV has grown into a multimedia, multi-platform, multilingual broadcaster, with modern infrastructure, advanced technology, a streamlined organisational structure and a professional workforce with strong political integrity, technical expertise and dedication to the mission.

“VOV has been building a solid communications network across radio, print, online and digital platforms, increasingly affirming its role as a leading multimedia agency and a recognised brand in the region and the world,” he said.

PM Chính stressed that with its proud traditions and the strength and prestige gained over 80 years, VOV must continue innovating in thought, awareness and action to achieve breakthroughs and enhance its effectiveness across all areas of operation.

He laid out six key priorities for VOV.

First, the broadcaster must define a clear vision and build concrete strategies, programmes and plans to achieve its ambition of becoming a leading regional broadcaster.

Second, it should put audiences at the centre, taking creativity as the driving force and science, technology and digital transformation as the foundation.

Third, VOV needs to enhance the application of modern communication technologies to improve both the quality and effectiveness of its content.

Fourth, the Prime Minister stressed that the broadcaster must carry out its mission under a guiding motto expressed in these key words: “Authoritative, objective, timely – Proactive, flexible, creative – Dedicated, responsible, companionable – Distinctive, scientific, modern – Resolute, timely, effective.”

Fifth, he emphasised the importance of continuously renewing content, ensuring political sensitivity, economic sharpness, technological depth and a close connection with reality.

Finally, VOV must expand its coverage, particularly in remote, border, island and ethnic minority areas, while at the same time strengthening international cooperation and modernising its operations to meet global standards in a manner suited to Việt Nam’s conditions.

PM Chính also instructed VOV to play a greater role in enriching people’s spiritual and cultural lives, promoting Vietnamese values, identity and humanity and inspiring patriotism, pride, confidence and aspirations for a prosperous and thriving nation.

At the same time, the broadcaster should help bring the image of Việt Nam and its people to the world and expand programmes in ethnic minority languages.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to invest more in high-quality human resources, building a team of professionals with strong character, capacity, prestige, passion and dedication. — VNS