Party chief calls for comprehensive digital transformation of national television

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Sunday underscored the need for Vietnam Television (VTV) to accelerate comprehensive digital transformation and develop a multi-platform media ecosystem with the goal of becoming a modern national digital media hub and one of the leading broadcasters in the region.

He made the remarks while attending a ceremony marking three milestones: the 55th anniversary of VTV’s first broadcast (7 September 1970 – 7 September 2025), the official launch of the national external television channel Vietnam Today, and the presentation of the First-class Labour Order to VTV.

Speaking at the event, the Party leader said these occasions represent an important milestone in VTV’s proud journey, shaped by generations of leaders, staff and journalists.

Over the past 55 years, VTV has grown from modest technical beginnings into a national broadcaster and a leading multimedia institution, serving as a core voice in communicating the Party’s policies and the State’s laws. Its programming has contributed to public education, enriched cultural life, raised awareness and amplified the voice of the people in the cause of building, defending and developing the nation.

VTV’s productions have offered multi-dimensional and objective reflections of political, economic, cultural and social life; inspired innovation; highlighted positive examples; exposed corruption, wastefulness and misconduct; and fulfilled its role in public oversight, social criticism and policy recommendation.

In the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and rapidly shifting geopolitical and geo-economic dynamics, General Secretary Lâm stressed that VTV must reaffirm its role as the nation’s leading multimedia institution, standing as a pillar in shaping trust and social consensus. This, he said, requires strong determination and effort.

He urged VTV to remain a trusted voice of the Party, State and people, taking the lead in defending the Party’s ideological foundation, spreading positive information and nurturing national confidence and aspirations.

He emphasised the importance of building a team of reporters, editors and technical staff with firm political integrity, professional excellence, technological expertise and ethical standards while rejecting individualism and serving as pioneering defenders of the Party’s ideology in the digital era.

The broadcaster, he added, must enhance content quality, highlight Việt Nam’s cultural identity, reflect social realities with honesty and celebrate positive models and values to foster a humane knowledge-driven society.

VTV should also play a key role in shaping a core value system of patriotism, compassion, integrity, solidarity and creativity as a foundation for sustainable national development, he said.

The Party chief further called for VTV to operate under an integrated, fully digitalised model, leading in the production and distribution of high-quality multi-platform multilingual content and applying advanced technologies to serve audiences at home and abroad. Such efforts, he said, would help safeguard national information sovereignty and elevate Việt Nam’s presence on the global media map.

In particular, he instructed VTV to develop Vietnam Today into a modern professional and engaging external channel with a distinct identity that embodies Vietnamese culture.

In today’s context, he concluded, VTV must advance boldly and sustainably, driven by comprehensive digital transformation and content innovation.

At the ceremony, General Secretary Tô Lâm presented the First-class Labour Order to VTV.

The national external television channel Vietnam Today was also officially launched. Broadcasting around the clock in English, the channel uses advanced technology to provide multilingual subtitles tailored to the countries and regions where it is aired. — VNS