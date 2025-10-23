VN-Index extends recovery on Vin-stocks

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s benchmark VN-Index edged higher on Thursday, lifted by gains in major real estate stocks, even as overall market liquidity slumped to its lowest level in nearly three weeks. The index closed at 1,687.06 points, up 8.56 points or 0.51 per cent.

After two sessions of recovery, investor sentiment turned more cautious in morning trade, pushing the market between positive and negative territory. Market breadth on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) remained balanced, with 157 stocks rising and 156 declining.

HoSE’s liquidity fell sharply to VNĐ24.6 trillion (US$933.2 million), the weakest since late September.

The VN30-Index also gained 14.9 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 1,945.78 points, with 14 gainers and 14 decliners in the large-cap basket.

Vingroup’s shares (VIC) surged 5.9 per cent with transactions exceeding VNĐ994 billion, ranking third in market liquidity. Vinhomes (VHM) added 1.8 per cent, with trading value nearing VNĐ734 billion, helping to anchor the market’s gains.

Sector performance remained uneven. In banking, LPBank (LPB), HDBank (HDB), Sacombank (STB), Vietcombank (VCB) and Sahabank (SHB) posted gains, while Techcombank (TCB), Vietinbank (CTG) and VPBank (VPB) slipped.

Real estate stocks showed similar divergence. Alongside the strong Vin-group shares, Khang Điền House (KDH), Novaland (NVL) and Nam Long Investment Corporation (NLG) rose, while CEO Group (CEO), DIC Group (DIG) and Đất Xanh Group (DXG) came under selling pressure.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index dropped 1.91 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 266.78 points.

Foreign investors continued to offload shares, with net selling on HoSE reaching nearly VNĐ1.3 trillion — down around 23 per cent from the previous session.

Market sentiment has gradually steadied after the sharp fall on October 20, triggered by news of bond market inspections.

A recent Vietcap Securities report clarified that the inspection is a retrospective compliance review, not a signal of tighter regulation in the corporate bond market.

Analysts said the review would not affect banks’ bond issuance capacity or disrupt related companies’ operations. Those involved have already addressed issues with regulators and are working to meet their bond obligations. — BIZHUB/VNS