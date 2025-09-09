Party chief chairs meeting on Resolution 71 on education

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday presided over a meeting on implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development in Hà Nội.

Addressing the event, Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn said Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW has garnered widespread attention from teachers, parents, students, and experts, reflecting strong consensus and confidence that this is a timely and sound step, reinforcing public trust in the education sector’s strategic reforms.

For implementation, the Ministry has integrated tasks and solutions outlined in the Resolution into three draft laws and two resolutions of the National Assembly, including the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Education Law; the Law on Higher Education (amended), and the Law on Vocational Education (amended); the National Target Programme on modernising and improving education and training quality for 2026–2035; and a report to the NA Standing Committee on supplementing the NA's draft resolution on specific mechanisms and policies to implement Resolution No. 71.

The Party chief said in his concluding remarks that concretising and developing an action programme to implement Resolution No. 71 is crucial to its success, emphasising the need to avoid the situation where sound policies are weakened by poor implementation.

He assigned the Party Committee of the Ministry of Education and Training to work with relevant agencies to incorporate feedbacks given at this meeting, thus finalising the action programme for implementing Resolution No. 71, and submit it to the Government for approval.

The Party leader stressed that key elements of Resolution No. 71, including legal and institutional reforms; national target programmes; and addressing shortcomings in the sector, must be institutionalised with clear responsibilities, concrete actions and detailed timelines. He emphasised that tasks set for 2025 must be carried out promptly and effectively to visibly showcase the resolution’s breakthrough impacts.

Both the Party and the education sector expect Resolution No. 71 to deliver immediate changes, particularly for teachers and education managers, with the ultimate goal of enhancing teaching and learning quality, General Secretary Lâm noted, affirming that the Party and State will devote full attention and support to ensure the resolution’s objectives are achieved.

He tasked the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission to study and design an appropriate Party organisational structure in the education sector, ensuring the Party’s direct and comprehensive leadership over education and training, paying special attention to encouraging Party membership among students. — VNA/VNS