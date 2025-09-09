Australian Governor-General begins State visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn and her spouse Simeon Beckett arrived in Hà Nội on Tuesday evening, beginning their four-day State visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of State President Lương Cường and his spouse.

The Australian Governor-General and his spouse were welcomed at Nội Bài Interanational Airport by Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyễn Hùng Tâm.

Ambassador Tâm described the visit as an important milestone, affirming the determination of both countries to strengthen friendship and cooperation across all areas, particularly political ties, after more than a year and a half since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Australia.

For Australia, he noted, the visit reflects a consistent policy of attaching importance and giving high priority to ties with Southeast Asia, including Việt Nam.

For Việt Nam, hosting the Governor-General demonstrates the country’s foreign policy of fostering relations with South Pacific nations, especially Australia – the first Western country to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam and today a highly effective and positive partner, he said.

The visit will help consolidate strategic trust between Việt Nam and Australia, contribute to peace, stability and development in the region, and further deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, the diplomat affirmed.

During her stay, the Governor-General is scheduled to meet high-ranking Vietnamese leaders, attend the opening of the Việt Nam–Australia Forum 2025, inaugurate the Australia–Việt Nam Policy Institute, and engage with Việt Nam's peacekeeping officers. — VNA/VNS