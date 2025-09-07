Australian Governor-General's Việt Nam visit to create fresh momentum for bilateral ties: Ambassador

SYDNEY — The upcoming state visit to Việt Nam by Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn and her spouse is expected to create fresh momentum for the Việt Nam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and bring the two nations even closer together, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Phạm Hùng Tâm.

Speaking to the press ahead of the visit, the ambassador noted that the visit, from September 9-12, comes just over a year after the two countries upgraded relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and just short after Việt Nam celebrated the 80th anniversary of the National Day.

He described the visit as an important milestone, affirming the determination of both sides to strengthen friendship and cooperation across all areas, particularly political ties.

For Australia, he noted, the visit reflects a consistent policy of attaching importance and giving high priority to ties with Southeast Asia, including Việt Nam.

For Việt Nam, hosting the Governor-General demonstrates the country’s foreign policy of fostering relations with South Pacific nations, especially Australia – the first Western country to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam and today a highly effective and positive partner, he said.

During her stay, the Governor-General is expected to lay a wreath at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs, pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Mausoleum, hold talks with President Lương Cường, meet other key Party and State leaders, and engage with leaders of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics.

She will also attend the Việt Nam-Australia Forum 2025, inaugurate the Việt Nam-Australia Policy Institute, and travel to HCM City, where she is scheduled to meet local leaders, the Australian community, and visit cultural and historical sites.

A highlight of the southern leg of the visit may include an exchange with Việt Namese peacekeepers, reflecting the two countries’ increasingly effective defence cooperation, according to the diplomat.

Ambassador Tâm said he believes that the visit will help consolidate strategic trust between Việt Nam and Australia, contribute to peace, stability and development in the region, and further deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

With her warm and open character, the Australian Governor-General is expected to share her impressions of Việt Nam with the Australian public, bringing the two nations closer together.

Reviewing bilateral ties, the ambassador noted that since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024, cooperation across its six pillars has advanced strongly and comprehensively. The two countries signed an Action Plan to implement bilateral partnership for 2024-2027 in October last year, and to date have completed or remained on track with 96 per cent of the 180 agreed actions – a result he described as remarkable.

He highlighted the first-ever Ministerial Security Dialogue, strengthened collaboration in UN peacekeeping, more balanced two-way trade, and nearly half a million Australian visitors to Việt Nam in 2024 as tangible outcomes of the upgraded relationship.

He underscored that the upgrade not only manifested the increasing strategic trust between the two countries but also injected a new growth momentum for their cooperation.

Ambassador Tâm said that cultural and people-to-people exchanges are also playing a crucial role. He recalled introducing the Governor-General to the viral video “Bắc Bling” during their meeting in July, which led to discussions on how artists in both countries are revitalising traditional culture.

He also underlined the significant contributions of the 350,000-strong Vietnamese community in Australia to the host nation’s development. Vietnamese is currently the fourth most spoken language in Australia, after English, Chinese and Arabic.

According to the ambassador, these cultural ties and shared values form an invisible bond between the two nations. He emphasised the need to further implement leaders’ directives on promoting people-to-people links through stronger cooperation in culture, tourism, sports and education.

He also encouraged expanding the New Colombo Plan to enable more Australian students to experience Việt Nam, complementing the growing number of Vietnamese studying in Australia.

Ambassador Tâm also shared his impressions of Australia, describing it as one of the world’s most successful multicultural societies, home to people from some 300 ethnic backgrounds.

He expressed particular appreciation for the respect shown by the Australian Government towards indigenous people, symbolised by the Aboriginal flag flying alongside the national flag at public institutions and the inclusion of indigenous traditions in major national events. — VNA/VNS