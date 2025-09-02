PM trip for SCO Summit 2025 a success: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's trip to Tianjin, China, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 was a success with diverse bilateral and multilateral activities, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ told the press.

Vũ highlighted two major outcomes of the trip, spanning from August 31 to September 1.

First, as a guest of the host country, the PM delivered a keynote speech at the summit.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s stance of supporting and upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

PM Chính underlined the Party and State's consistent foreign policy as well as the country’s positive contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Particularly, he put forward three major proposals – promoting multilateralism, solidarity and international cooperation in addressing both traditional and non-traditional security challenges; mobilising more resources for development and enhance global governance capacity, stressing that all countries, especially major powers, must shoulder responsibility, take the lead and stand side by side with the United Nations in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals; and strengthening trust, mutual understanding and win-win cooperation, particularly among neighbours, thereby fostering broader regional and global linkages.

He also called for stronger cooperation between the SCO, the United Nations and ASEAN in consolidating a UN-centred international system.

Second, on the sidelines of the summit, PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation held sincere, open and effective bilateral meetings with leaders from Southeast Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Europe and various international organisations.

These meetings helped to consolidate and deepen Việt Nam’s bilateral ties across priority areas such as strategic infrastructure, agriculture, energy, nuclear power, digital transformation and green transition.

In discussions with the Vietnamese PM, foreign leaders and international partners expressed their impression at Việt Nam’s historic struggle for independence and liberation, as well as respect for the country’s remarkable socio-economic achievements today.

They emphasised Việt Nam’s increasing role and position in the international arena, voicing a strong desire to further strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam across multiple sectors, while agreeing on concrete measures to deepen relations in a substantive and effective manner, according to Vũ.

He said during the working trip, China extended a warm welcome to the Vietnamese PM and his entourage, reflecting its special regard for Việt Nam.

During meetings with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and top Chinese leaders, including Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning, both sides agreed on major measures to advance ties under the six major orientations, with three major focuses: effectively realising joint statements already reached, strengthening strategic exchanges with an emphasis on national defence-security cooperation, and maintaining close multilateral coordination to tackle global and regional challenges.

On practical cooperation, the two countries committed to comprehensive economic connectivity, particularly in railways and energy, while boosting collaboration in science-technology and innovation.

China agreed to press forward with a feasibility study for the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway and explore financing, investment, workforce training and railway industry development.

The host also promised to import more Vietnamese agricultural products and accelerate the construction of smart border gates, moves seen as vital to meeting their shared goal of breakthrough development in the next period.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister also met with several leading Chinese enterprises to push forward concrete projects, Vũ said.

The two nations further agreed to enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Joint activities during the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchanges are also planned, alongside celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the “Red Journey” study tours aimed at consolidating public support for bilateral ties.

On sea issues, both sides vowed to continue seriously realising the high-level common perceptions to properly manage and resolve differences; respect each other’s legitimate interests in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); work with ASEAN partners toward a substantive, effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), and maintain a peaceful, stable environment conducive to development in each country and the region.

Overall, Vũ said the trip’s important outcomes would translate the two Parties and States’ consensus into concrete projects and cooperation frameworks.

These are expected to deliver direct benefits to citizens and businesses in both nations, while fostering a more stable, healthy and substantive Việt Nam–China relations, contributing to global and regional peace, cooperation and development. — VNA/VNS