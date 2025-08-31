Việt Nam, China build on "red memories" for better future: Chinese Ambassador

BEIJING — The past and upcoming visits by high-ranking Vietnamese and Chinese leaders demonstrate strong support for each other’s major events while reaffirming the close-knit ties and shared ‘red memories’ between the two Parties and nations, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei told the press.

The interview came as Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in China from August 31 to September 1, at the invitation of the host country. This will be the largest summit since the SCO’s establishment 24 years ago.

Vietnamese State President Lương Cường will also pay a working trip to China from September 2-4 to attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the world people's victory over fascism.

Meanwhile, Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC), will lead a high-ranking Party and State delegation on an official visit to Việt Nam from August 31 to September 2. Chairman Zhao will attend a grand ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and Việt Nam’s National Day on September 2, and co-chair the first session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the NPC.

According to the ambassador, the SCO now groups ten member states, fourteen dialogue partners, and two observer countries, increasingly affirming its role and influence in the region and the world. It has introduced a model of cooperation aimed at safeguarding peace, promoting prosperity, improving people’s livelihoods, sharing achievements, and looking towards the future. As Việt Nam makes steady progress in pursuing its two centennial goals of Party building and national development, PM Chính’s attendance at the SCO Summit 2025 demonstrates the country’s determination to advance deeper international integration.

He described the September 3 ceremony in China as a platform for nations to honour the humankind's fight for justice and peace. During those difficult years, President Hồ Chí Minh operated many times in China, supporting the Chinese people's resistance cause, while the Chinese people also persistently backed Việt Nam’s revolution, forging a bond of “comrades and brothers” that remains a cherished “red memory” for both nations.

Amidst global uncertainties, President Cường’s attendance at the celebration in China reflects Việt Nam’s resolve, along with other peace-loving nations, to pursue the path of peace and development while reaffirming a shared commitment to safeguarding regional peace and stability, the diplomat said.

Earlier, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Việt Nam in April 2025. These high-level contacts transcend the bilateral ties, sending a clear message of the shared determination of the two countries to continue building and advancing together on the path of socialism and making active contributions to peace and stability in the region and the world, he said.

He went on to share about the visit to Việt Nam by Zhao Leji, saying that the trip is made at the invitation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. Leading a high-level Party and Government delegation, Chairman Zhao will attend the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s August Revolution and National Day, and co-chair the first session of the cooperation committee between the two legislative bodies alongside Chairman Mẫn.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the trip is an opportunity for the Chinese Party and Government to extend their warm congratulations to their Vietnamese counterparts on the 80th National Day, reflecting China’s respect for the bilateral ties and the building of a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. The visit also demonstrates China’s strong support and close friendship with Việt Nam, affirming mutual support and shared commitment to the path of socialism, implementing common perceptions between senior leaders of the two Parties and nations, and advancing the building of the Việt Nam–China community.

He noted that promoting the building of a China–Việt Nam community with a shared future in an intensive and substantive manner is a central task in the current bilateral relationship. To realise this goal, the two sides need to strengthen cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties, Governments, and legislatures, as well as in other fields. In recent years, the two Parties have regularly held high-level exchanges, theoretical seminars, and cadre training; the two Governments have maintained the operation of their steering committee for bilateral cooperation; and Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises and people have also engaged in frequent cooperation mechanisms.

The ambassador stressed that during Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Việt Nam in April 2025, the two sides announced the upgrading of the “3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism in diplomacy, defence, and public security to the ministerial level. This is the first ministerial-level mechanism of its kind in the world, reflecting the determination of the two socialist countries led by the Communist Parties to safeguard regime and national security while contributing to regional and global peace and stability.

Chairman Zhao co-chairing of the cooperation committee’s first session will mark a new stage of cooperation between the two legislative bodies, He stressed, adding that this event not only marks a new step forwards in institutionalised cooperation between the two countries, but also contributes to promoting the building of a socialist rule-of-law state in each country, while expanding space for the stable and sustainable development of the Việt Nam–China friendship.

Regarding the development of the Việt Nam–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in recent years and key cooperation directions in the future, the ambassador recalled that in December 2023, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Việt Nam. During the visit, the two countries’ top leaders agreed to jointly build a China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance on the basis of deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership. This is considered a new milestone in the relationship between the two Parties and the two States, creating momentum for the cause of building socialism in each country, while actively contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

As close neighbours with a relationship like one of “lips and teeth”, the building of a community with a shared future between Việt Nam and China carries both historical depth and contemporary relevance. First, it is a tribute to the joint struggle of the two Parties and peoples for national independence, forming the traditional bond of being “both comrades and brothers.”

Second, it affirms the shared ideals that both sides pursue. Việt Nam and China share a “red gene,” consistently placing the people at the centre and adhering to the socialist path suited to their national situation. Along this path, the two nations have continuously exchanged theoretical insights, drawn lessons from practice, and contributed to the global socialist movement.

Third, it reflects the shared aspiration for the future. Each side views the other’s development as an opportunity for itself, promoting cooperation in production and supply chains, expanding into emerging industries, and advancing modernisation, laying the foundation for bilateral cooperation to reach new heights.

Decades of practice have shown that when Việt Nam–China relations develop fruitfully, each country’s national construction cause enjoy favourable conditions, and their people gain tangible advantages. Today, China is accelerating its uniquely Chinese path to modernisation under the 14th Five-Year Plan, while Việt Nam is preparing for the 14th National Party Congress, charting a new stage of development. In this context, the Việt Nam–China friendship is increasingly becoming a driving force for economic growth and a solid support for both countries on their own paths.

Looking ahead, the ambassador said bilateral cooperation will focus on several key areas, including politics. Upholding the leadership role of the Communist Party and the socialist regime remains the defining feature and solid foundation of the relationship. The two sides will continue enhancing exchanges in national governance and resolutely support each other in Party building and national development.

Regarding practical cooperation, he said that in recent years, as the China-Việt Nam ties have grown stronger, bilateral cooperation has become more substantive, effective, and of higher quality. Thanks to their distinctive development models, both economies have maintained rapid growth, improving people’s livelihoods and demonstrating advantages over many other developing economies.

The two countries enjoy favourable conditions to strengthen connectivity in production and supply chains, raise the quality of trade and investment, and expand collaboration in hi-tech fields. Việt Nam has increasingly attracted Chinese enterprises, while their tightly integrated supply chains are driving the growth of related industries with higher added value - an uncommon model of cooperation.

Since the latter half of 2024, under the leadership of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, the CPV Central Committee has demonstrated its strong political mettle and determination, leading the entire people in accelerating renovation, integration, and development. The CPV has focused on four pillars - innovation, international integration, law making and enforcement, and private sector development, while resolutely streamlining the organisational apparatus and re-organing provincial-level administrative units, and achieving unprecedented outcomes.

There is a solid ground to believe that under the leadership of General Secretary Tô Lâm and the CPV Central Committee, the Party and people of Việt Nam will successfully organise the 14th National Party Congress, bringing the country into a new era of development and making greater, more effective contributions to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world, the ambassador concluded. — VNS