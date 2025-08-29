Việt Nam, Algeria share aspiration for sustainable, prosperous development: Ambassador

ALGIERS — Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Trần Quốc Khánh has discussed the similarities between Việt Nam and Algeria, noting that while the two nations once shared the aspiration for independence, today they pursue the common goal of sustainable and prosperous development.

In an interview with international correspondents on the occasion of the 80th National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945–2025) and the 63rd anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations (1962–2025), the ambassador highlighted major achievements and prospects of bilateral ties.

He said Việt Nam aims to become a developing country with modern industry by 2030 and a high-income and developed nation by 2045. Meanwhile, Algeria is striving to become an emerging economy by 2027. These goals, he stressed, provide strong motivation for both sides to enhance cooperation.

Việt Nam and Algeria established diplomatic relations in 1962, soon after Algeria’s independence, though their bonds date back to 1958, when Việt Nam was among the first to recognise the Provisional Government of the Algeria Republic

Their solidarity was further reflected in the families formed between Algerian fighters who joined the Vietnamese resistance, and married local women after the Điện Biên Phủ Victory in 1954. Today, these Vietnamese-Algerian families, spanning five to six generations, continue to live in Algeria, serving as a humanistic bridge between the two peoples, according to the diplomat.

Over six decades, he went on, bilateral relations have expanded across multiple fields, with economic and trade cooperation standing out. Two-way trade exceeded US$300 million in the first seven months of 2025.

The Bir Seba oil and gas project, operated by the Việt Nam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), has been a symbol of partnership success for more than a decade. Beyond energy, cooperation potential is substantial in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT, and digital transformation.

However, Khánh noted that the bilateral trade agreement signed in 1994 has become outdated. Both sides are working to modernise the legal framework to facilitate trade and investment flows, which he described as essential for a new phase of cooperation.

Cultural exchange is another highlight. Vovinam, Việt Nam's traditional martial arts, now attracts over 30,000 practitioners across Algeria, mostly young people, while joint film projects have been screened at international festivals. The two sides plan to expand collaboration in tourism, arts, and cultural training, he added.

Political trust remains strong, with frequent high-level exchanges. Việt Nam has repeatedly invited Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for a state visit which is expected to be made soon.

The two countries have also coordinated closely at multilateral forums such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, G77, and UNESCO, the ambassador said, noting Algeria’s recent participation in the ASEAN cooperation mechanism has further expanded its engagement with Southeast Asia, including Vietnam.

The 13th meeting of the Việt Nam–Algeria Inter-Governmental Committee is scheduled to take place in Algeria soon, with about 15 memoranda of understanding expected to be signed in areas such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, IT, and digitalisation. Meanwhile, relations between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN) continue to thrive, alongside the twinning relationship between Việt Nam's Điện Biên Province and Algeria’s Batna Province.

The ambassador also recalled the special bond between General Võ Nguyên Giáp and Algeria’s liberation movement. The late general's son, Võ Hồng Nam, has visited Algeria several times to honour this legacy, further deepening mutual affection and historical remembrance.

With strong political trust and determination from both sides, Khánh expressed confidence that Việt Nam–Algeria relations will enter a new stage of development, worthy of their long-standing solidarity and the expectations of their peoples. — VNA/VNS