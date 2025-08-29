HCMC affirms accomplishments and aspiration through exhibition: deputy chairwoman

HCM CITY - The National Exhibition of Achievements, held from August 28 to September 5 in Hà Nội, is one of the country’s key celebratory activities for the National Holiday, honouring Việt Nam’s 80 years of history and development.

HCM City partakes in the exhibition as the economic and cultural leader of the country, showcasing its rich history and accomplishment.

Việt Nam News Agency spoke with Trần Thị Diệu Thúy, deputy chairwoman of HCM City People’s Committee, on what HCM City has to offer in this momentous exhibition.

As an economic spearhead, what is HCM City introducing to the public in the National Exhibition of Achievements?

HCM City’s exhibition area is called “Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh - Tầm vóc thời đại, kiến tạo tương lai” (HCM City – A contemporary stature, building the future), which comprehensively conveys the 300-year-journey of Sài Gòn – Gia Định, up to its current status of being merged with Bình Dương and Bà Ria – Vũng Tàu to become a new HCM City that is both bigger in size and ambitions for the future.

The pioneering city of HCM City have written many important chapters in Việt Nam’s history, from its expansion and efforts to protect the homeland, to the work of building and global integration.

We hope that visitors will not only see HCM City’s achievements, but also its unyielding spirit, humanity and innovation – the key values that make up the city named with the great President Hồ Chí Minh.

​What are some outstanding achievements that HCM City is showcasing?

In terms of economy, we reaffirm our position as the economic leader with an important contribution to the national budget. HCM City is promoting its accomplishments in hi-tech industry, fin-tech, logistics, international trade and co-operations, as well as key infrastructure works such as expressways, the metro line and the Cái Mép – Thị Vải deep water port.

For culture and society, HCM City introduces tangible and intangible cultural relics, including southern folk music, cải lương (reformed opera), traditional festivals and others. We also showcase our accomplishments in the field of education, healthcare and social welfare, and our other efforts to improve the quality of life for the people.

For science and technology, we focus on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, smart city development, innovation hubs, and researches towards sustainable development.

For foreign affairs, we are proud to affirm our position as an attractive destination for foreign investment and intentional co-operation activities, paying a great deal of attention to maintaining security and social order.

All of these are displayed through artifacts, photos, videos and interactive technologies to provide visitors a comprehensive experience.

Can you go into more details about the sector of culture, art and cuisine?

As we understand that culture is the spiritual foundation of any society, HCM City has dedicated a large area to introduce its cultural, artistic and culinary values – the “soft power” that has helped the city grow not only in terms of economy, but also as a culturally rich destination on the global map.

For example, visitors will get to learn more about the traditional arts of the Southern Vietnamese people. They include: southern folk music, an intangible cultural heritage of humanity; cải lương, a “treasure” of the South; and hát bội (classical drama), a form of royal stage performance preserved for many generations.

We also showcase exemplary festivals such as the Whale Worshiping Festival, Bà Ngũ Hành Temple Festival and the Lantern Festival, which demonstrates the intertwined cultures of Vietnamese, Chinese-Vietnamese, Khmer and Cham people.

As for contemporary art, HCM City displays photographic works and paintings that portray the city’s liveliness, and promotes its pedestrian streets, street festivals, outdoor musical performances. HCM City not only focus on preserving the past, but also constantly making itself new and modern.

Additionally, domestic and international friends will get to enjoy the unique flavours of Southern cuisine, with dishes such as broken rice and ribs, rice noodle, bánh mì, ice coffee and spring roll. They are not only delicious, but also convey the stories of growth and cultural exchange.

​What went into the design of HCM City’s exhibition area to best leave an impression on visitors?

Our exhibition venue is divided into four areas, which portrays the city’s beginning and establishment; long history of resistance wars against colonialism and imperialism; 50 years of building and development; and HCM City’s vision for the future.

To reflect the city’s position as a hub for innovation and technology, we utilise both traditional methods of displays and modern multimedia tech, such as 3D Mapping, VR/AR, interactive screens and an AI-powered Q&A system, which make our exhibition very approachable to visitors, while also inspiring a sense of pride.

We implement an AI assistant system for visitors; curved, scroll-up LED screens and transparent LCD screens for impressive displays of the city’s view; 3D holograms can react to visitors’ actions; virtual reality and augmented reality tech; among others.

Aside from our indoor displays, our outdoor exhibition area is also especially eye-catching, with a giant map of HCM City that details the unique landmarks or characteristics of all of its 168 wards, communes and special zone.

There are also giant decorative hot air balloons and models of the city’s iconic destinations such as Nhà Rồng Wharf, Thủ Dầu Một Market, BK21 oil rig, as well as food stalls and other beautifully decorated open spaces, sure to impress any visitors.

What is the message that HCM City wants to convey through its exhibition area?

With our over 300 years of history, HCM City has never yielded to any challenges. From a new city on a strange land, it had went through many historical turmoils and changes to become a leader in economy, culture, education and technology of Việt Nam, making great contributions to the country’s growth.

HCM City, now with the added strengths of Bình Dương and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu provinces, has set itself a new target: Building a smart and green “megacity” with high international competitiveness, and becoming a hub for finance, trade, logistics and hi-tech in South East Asia.

This is not just a simple economic development target, but a vow to the entire country of Việt Nam: HCM City will maintain its position as a spearhead and growth driver, a region to pilot and promote innovative models, and an open hand to Việt Nam’s international friends.

As mentioned above, our exhibition not only showcases the city’s accomplishment, but also reaffirms its capabilities and status in the new era. We are always ready to compete, confident to integrate globally, and determined to reach new heights. - VNS