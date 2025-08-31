International partners, diplomats hail Việt Nam’s proud story on 80th National Day

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam is celebrating the 80th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), international partners, ambassadors and heads of international organisations praised its extraordinary transformation over the past eight decades, crediting that success to visionary leadership and sustained reforms.

Pauline Tamesis, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam, expressed her joy and pride in joining the Vietnamese people to celebrate this milestone, noting its alignment with the UN’s own 80th anniversary of pivotal moments.

“Eighty years ago, ‘we the peoples’ pledged that peace was possible if humanity stood united,” Tamesis said, referencing the signing of the UN Charter on June 26, 1945 - a declaration of hope and a foundation for global cooperation for a better world. Just two months later, Việt Nam declared independence. These milestones are strong testament to peace, reconciliation, and international cooperation.

In today’s world marked by geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, climate change, economic instability, and growing inequality, global solidarity to address urgent challenges is under strain. Việt Nam’s steadfast pursuit of extensive global integration makes an essential contribution to global unity. Its firm commitment to peace, cooperation, and sustainable development is more necessary than ever within the UN, she said.

The UN highly evaluates Việt Nam’s constructive, principled, and forward-looking approach to global engagement, particularly in UN peacekeeping missions, fostering dialogue and multilateral cooperation, and voicing principled stances at forums such as the UN Security Council, ASEAN, APEC, and other international mechanisms, the official added.

She took the occasion to congratulate Việt Nam’s commitment and enduring contributions to peace, security, human rights, and development, which are the core pillars for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, addressing climate change, and upholding the UN Charter.

Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama, head of the diplomatic corps in Hà Nội, also congratulated Việt Nam, describing its independence journey as “a tragic yet heroic epic”. From the war against French colonialists, culminating in the 1954 Điện Biên Phủ Victory, to the resistance war against the US colonialist that ended with national reunification in 1975, Việt Nam’s independence became a global symbol of oppressed peoples’ struggle for freedom, proving that a determined nation’s will can triumph over even the mightiest adversaries, he said.

Having endured devastating wars to secure its independence, Việt Nam understands better than most the value of freedom and the pain of loss, Salama said. That is why it always offers empathy and steadfast support to the Palestinian people’s pursuit of self-determination. Việt Nam’s decision to host the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s representative office in Hà Nội in 1976, and recognise the State of Palestine in 1988, was not only a political decision but also a clear affirmation of solidarity between two nations sharing a desire to escape from oppression.

Việt Nam has written a story of pride: a nation that turned suffering into strength and overcame hardships to build a developing, globally integrated country, he asserted.

Việt Nam will continue to develop strongly

Extending warm and heartfelt congratulations to the Vietnamese Party, State and people, Lao Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh highlighted the remarkable socio-economic achievements that Việt Nam has secured over the past eight decades, along with its steadily rising position and role on the international stage.

She noted that, under the wise leadership of the Communist Party, the Vietnamese people had demonstrated resilience in overcoming immense hardships and challenges, achieving comprehensive progress across all fields. From a nation devastated by war, Việt Nam had gained national independence, reunified the country, and successfully carried out wide-ranging reforms, attaining significant strides in economic and social development.

Today, Việt Nam stands as the fourth-largest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), maintaining stable growth, improving living standards, sharply reducing poverty, and building increasingly modern infrastructure, social stability, and sustainable development.

On the international stage, Việt Nam’s role and position have grown stronger. The country has actively and responsibly engaged in numerous regional and global organisations and forums, notably ASEAN, UN, and other multilateral cooperation mechanisms. Its constructive contributions towards peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world have been widely recognised by the international community.

The Lao diplomat expressed her confidence that under the sound leadership of the Party and Government, and on the foundations of the achievements gained over the past 80 years, Việt Nam will continue to advance robustly, steadily on the path of modernisation and international integration, realising its goal of becoming a high-income developed nation by 2045, and contributing ever more positively to the shared prosperity of the region and the world.

Việt Nam's extraordinary development

Along with its impressive economic growth over recent decades, Việt Nam’s foreign affairs have also been noteworthy, said Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gillian Bird.

She highlighted that Việt Nam has now established diplomatic relations with 194 countries and built comprehensive strategic partnerships with more than 30 nations. Even more significantly, Việt Nam has increasingly asserted its active role on the international stage through strong participation in multilateral organisations such as the UN and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The development of Việt Nam over the past 80 years is truly extraordinary, she said, adding that it is a clear testament to the resilience, innovation, and solidarity of the Vietnamese people as the country has risen from hardships to become a modern, dynamic, and promising nation.

The ambassador also noted that Việt Nam has forged a wide network of regional trade relations through multiple free trade agreements, including agreements with Australia. She stressed that Việt Nam is now a country with an outward-looking vision, proactively integrating more deeply with the world.

Sharing the same view, New Zealand Ambassador Caroline Beresford observed that national reform is never easy – often difficult but absolutely essential. She praised Việt Nam’s leadership in driving reform, pointing to one of the country’s most notable achievements: lifting tens of millions of people out of poverty since 1990. Việt Nam’s current growth momentum and its aspirations for future economic development are truly remarkable.

The New Zealand diplomat stressed her deep admiration for that growth and the reforms the Vietnamese Government is undertaking, noting that she has closely followed the major reform programmes Việt Nam began implementing last year. What impresses her most is not only the ambitious goals but also the scale and speed with which Việt Nam is pursuing its reform strategy.

She said every government should regularly review its administrative apparatus to ensure it is well-organised and effectively supports national development. Việt Nam is doing an excellent job in this regard. Looking ahead, Beresford expressed her confidence in Việt Nam’s future, affirming that New Zealand will remain a reliable partner along the way.

Deep admiration for Vietnamese people’s resilience, dynamism

Congratulating Việt Nam on its 80th National Day, Israeli Ambassador to Việt Nam Yaron Mayer described the occasion as an important milestone marking the nation’s proud journey of independence, development, and international integration.

Israel deeply admires the resilience and dynamism of the Vietnamese people, and is firmly confident that Việt Nam will continue to rise and achieve even greater success on the global arena, Mayer said.

He highly valued Việt Nam’s development, stressing that it stands as a compelling example of the success of emerging Asian economies. From a challenging past, Việt Nam has made extraordinary progress, particularly since the launch of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process in 1986.

Over the past four decades, the country has recorded remarkable achievements in economic growth, social welfare, and international cooperation. In diplomacy, Việt Nam has continued to affirm itself as a proactive and responsible member both regionally and globally.

The ambassador said he is deeply impressed by the spirit of innovation and determination of the Vietnamese people – qualities that form a solid foundation for long-term sustainable development. — VNS