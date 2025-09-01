El Salvador Vice President emphasises humanistic nature of Vietnamese revolution

MEXICO CITY — Việt Nam’s August Revolution in 1945 was not only a remarkable historical event of the 20th century but also a global symbol of the strength of national unity and the spirit of self-reliance and resilience, according to El Salvador’s Vice President Félix Ulloa.

The revolution’s victory stemmed from the ability to mobilise the strength of the entire people, from unshakable solidarity, and from creativity in methods of struggle that turned adversity into opportunity, he told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Latin America on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Recalling the autumn of 1945 - a milestone that changed the destiny of the Vietnamese nation, the Vice President emphasised that the event not only marked the birth of the first independent nation in Southeast Asia but also ignited the will and faith of other peoples who were struggling for freedom across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

In particular, he affirmed that for the people of El Salvador and peace-loving people around the world, the image of President Hồ Chí Minh forever remains an immortal symbol of faith, will, and resilience. It was precisely that spirit which inspired millions of Vietnamese to overcome hunger, bombs, and hardships, transforming adversity into strength to achieve victory in their resistance wars.

Vice President Ulloa also highlighted the Vietnamese spirit of independence and self-reliance, calling it the “Điện Biên Phủ spirit” - the power that brought victory over French colonialism and was later carried forward with steadfast courage in the resistance war against US imperialism.

He said what he admires is that the Vietnamese people always proactively find solutions for the present instead of blaming the past or shifting responsibility onto others. That is a profoundly humane way of conduct. Even during the long years of blockade and embargo, Việt Nam persistently relied on the strength of its people, turning challenges into opportunities, and then steadily embarking on the path of “Đổi Mới” (Renewal) in 1986, which has since led to ever-deeper integration into the international arena, he noted.

From an international perspective, the El Salvador leader assessed that Việt Nam has been increasingly affirming its role and position on the global stage. He recalled the image of “peace envoys” carrying the red flag with a golden star in the United Nations peacekeeping forces in South Sudan, Việt Nam’s responsible commitments at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), and its proactive presence in next-generation free trade agreements. He emphasised that Việt Nam is not only participating but also contributing to shaping the global rules through its foreign policy that is both steadfast and highly flexible.

Ulloa also highlighted the nation’s imprints as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-21 term, as well as its role in leading the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Việt Nam has proven itself to be a nation of credibility, capable of balancing the interests of major powers, while also serving as a sincere voice for developing countries, he affirmed. — VNS