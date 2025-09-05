Phú Thọ to be elevated into national development centre

Đặng Xuân Phong, Member of the Central Party Committee and Secretary of the Phú Thọ Provincial Party Committee, speaks to the Vietnam News Agency about the province’s major orientations in the 2025-2030 period.

Could you summarise the spirit and confidence of officials, Party members and the people ahead of the provincial Party Congress?

The Congress takes place on the occasion of commemorating the nation’s important holidays – the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2. The sacred Phú Thọ Province is bustling with flags and flowers, filled with pride. This is an opportunity for us to reflect on the past journey, summarise achievements as well as lessons learned and simultaneously affirm Phú Thọ’s aspiration to advance in the new era.

The atmosphere throughout the province is very enthusiastic and vibrant, yet filled with responsibility. From urban to rural areas, from veteran revolutionary cadres to the younger generation, all are looking towards the Congress with belief in Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development. I believe that this consensus and aspiration are a great strength to drive the province’s breakthrough in the coming period.

What are the highlights and lessons learned to strengthen the Party Committee’s leadership in the next term?

The biggest lesson is to maintain unity and solidarity, rely on the people, stay closely connected to the people, and act for the people. In the previous term, we focused on building the Party politically, ideologically, organisationally and ethically; strengthened inspection and supervision; and resolutely combated corruption.

Another important point is innovating leadership methods, promoting the exemplary role of key officials and encouraging a mindset that dares to think and act. We set the requirement to build a digital Party Committee and digital Party members, pioneering in digital transformation to enhance transparency, effectiveness and efficiency. Entering the new term, we are determined to continue building a 'Compact – Strong – Efficient – Effective' Party Committee capable of leading the province during its breakthrough phase.

What are the breakthrough orientations for the 2025-2030 term?

From 2021 to 2025, the province achieved an average gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of 7.5 per cent per year; the economic scale ranked sixth nationwide; tourism welcomed over 20 million visitors annually; and export turnover this year is estimated to exceed US$37 billion. These are proud results. However, growth quality is not yet sustainable; infrastructure remains unsynchronised; services and tourism are underdeveloped compared to potential; and regional disparities are still large.

In the next term, the province has identified four key breakthrough pillars. First is administrative reform and investment climate improvement to remove procedural bottlenecks and create a transparent and favourable environment. Second is developing modern infrastructure and promoting regional connectivity, focusing on transport connections with Hà Nội, Nội Bài Airport, the northwest provinces and the Red River Delta, as well as boosting logistics and digital infrastructure.

Third is innovating the growth model, driven mainly by technology, innovation, digital transformation and the green and circular economy. Fourth is developing culture and people, turning cultural industries and tourism into important economic sectors.

By 2030, the goals are: average GRDP growth of around 11-12 per cent per year during 2026-2030; per capita GRDP reaching VNĐ220-230 million (US$8,300-8,700); the digital economy contributing at least 30 per cent of GRDP; and the urbanisation rate exceeding 40 per cent.

Phú Thọ’s tourism-cultural region will harness the value of the Hùng Kings’ heritage, festivals and Mường culture, developing a national spiritual and cultural complex. The high-tech agricultural zone in the mountainous and midland areas will focus on developing green, circular commodity agriculture linked with One Commune One Product (OCOP) products and sustainable value chains. The province places special emphasis on planning urban space along the Lô and Hồng rivers, building new bridges, specialised parks and creative spaces to transform these areas into architectural, cultural and tourism highlights on a national scale.

Could you summarise the agricultural and rural development orientations, highlighting the province's priorities for the upcoming period?

Phú Thọ’s agriculture will develop towards safety, organic production and high-tech application, focusing on key branded products linked with value chains. We set the goal of building many communes to advanced and exemplary new rural standards, truly making rural areas 'liveable.' In particular, the province will promote the green and circular agricultural economy, fostering linkages between farmers, enterprises, cooperatives, scientists and the State to ensure sustainability and improve farmers’ incomes.

The province is currently implementing its master plan up to 2030 with a vision to 2050, focusing on synchrony, modernisation and long-term development. The priority is to expand the Việt Trì urban core, connecting with Hà Nội, Nội Bài, Vĩnh Phúc and Hòa Bình. Regarding transport, we will invest heavily in inter-regional expressways, especially the Nội Bài-Lào Cai and Phú Thọ-Hòa Bình routes, linking the northwest with Hà Nội and the north central region, while also focusing on developing riverside roads and building more bridges across the Hồng and Lô rivers to expand urban space.

We will also develop modern logistics systems, goods transport centres and service hubs supporting production and export. The goal is to transform Phú Thọ into a key trading hub in the northwest of the capital, a major national centre for industry, services and commerce.

By 2045, Phú Thọ will be a centrally governed city. At that time, the province will have a modern appearance with a synchronous infrastructure system, sustainable economic development, a prosperous society, progressive culture rich in identity and a liveable environment. Phú Thọ will become a national and international centre for industry, services and tourism; a place gathering and spreading the nation’s cultural identity, closely associated with the heritage of the Hùng Kings.

What message would you like to send to the officials, Party members and people of the province?

Let us maintain firm faith, unity, consensus and the aspiration to rise. Every official must take the lead and every citizen must contribute. When we share the same will, Phú Thọ will surely succeed, rise strongly and contribute alongside the whole country in entering an era of strong and prosperous development.

In the vibrant atmosphere commemorating these historic autumn days, Phú Thọ is awakening with new spirit and new confidence. With the determined leadership and courage of the Party Committee, along with the unity and consensus of the people, Phú Thọ will surely make a breakthrough and affirm its deserved position as a development centre of the region and the country. — VNS