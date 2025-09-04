From reconciliation to partnership: former ambassador on the past and future of Việt Nam–US relations

Phạm Quang Vinh, President of the Việt Nam-US Society and former Vietnamese Ambassador to the United States, spoke to Việt Nam News reporter Thu Vân about the 30-year journey of normalising relations between Việt Nam and the US and shared his views on the future of bilateral ties.

During your tenure as Việt Nam’s representative in the US, what were some of the most significant turning points you witnessed?

I served as the Ambassador of Việt Nam in the US from the end of 2014 until mid-2018 and during those three and a half years there were many important developments.

The first concerns high-level visits. One particularly significant visit was the first official trip by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam to the US, during which he held talks with President Obama. The discussions resulted in the Joint Vision Statement on Việt Nam-US relations. This visit, by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in July 2015, coincided with the twentieth anniversary of bilateral ties.

It was significant for several reasons. First, it marked the first time the head of the Communist Party of Việt Nam had visited the US and met with the head of the American political system, despite differences in political regimes. This underlined a key principle: mutual respect for each other’s political systems. Second, the two leaders discussed all matters openly, including issues of the past, present and future and adopted a statement outlining a vision to guide relations towards stronger development. This was an important milestone. Third, both sides described it as a 'historic visit', which demonstrates the weight and meaning of the event for bilateral relations.

The second matter I often reflected upon was the development of economic and trade relations. When the Comprehensive Partnership was established in 2013, bilateral trade stood at about US$36 billion. By 2014, when I arrived to take up my post as Ambassador, that figure was already impressive compared to 1995, when trade was less than half a billion US dollars. By 2014, trade had increased more than seventyfold, highlighting tremendous growth potential. During my tenure, we continued to build on this momentum, and by the time I concluded my posting in 2018, trade had reached nearly $70 billion, almost double the figure when I first arrived. This was a very positive outcome in economic and trade relations.

A third point worth mentioning is that it is very rare for an Ambassador, within a single term, to witness visits by two consecutive US Presidents to Việt Nam. In May 2016, President Obama visited Việt Nam, followed in November 2017 by President Trump. Each visit left its own mark, producing agreements and leaving significant imprints on the bilateral relationship.

There are many more stories to tell, but these examples illustrate some of the major turning points during my time in the US.

Beyond diplomacy and politics, were there personal friendships you forged or observed in the US that remain especially meaningful to you?

In fact, I held several postings related to the US. Although not always in a direct bilateral role, I first had the opportunity to engage during my posting from 1987 to 1990 at Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. At that time, Việt Nam and the US still had no diplomatic relations, as the two countries were adversaries. The Permanent Mission in New York was effectively the first place where Vietnamese diplomats had opportunities to interact with Americans.

I witnessed many friendships there. Some Americans had long opposed the war and called for peace in Việt Nam, later pushing for the lifting of the embargo. They remained steadfast in their support.

When it comes to American friends more broadly, one must recognise that their interests varied across different periods. At one time, many Americans, whether anti-war activists or veterans who had served in Việt Nam, became bridges for reconciliation. Former soldiers, who returned home with memories of Việt Nam, often came back and played a role in strengthening bilateral ties. Even when discussing present-day matters, they still carried a sense of responsibility shaped by their experiences.

There were also prominent figures in the political system. Senators John McCain and John Kerry, for example, were pillars of the relationship between the two countries. During my ambassadorship, I had very close contact with them. On more than one occasion, they helped resolve issues that could not have been settled through formal channels alone.

I was also fortunate in another respect. When Donald Trump was elected President, many in Washington were unfamiliar with his political background, as he had come from business. However, I was introduced to various friends in Congress, think tanks, and business circles who helped establish a channel of communication. As a result, I was able to coordinate with Hà Nội to arrange the very first telephone call between the then Prime Minister of Việt Nam and President-elect Trump, just one month after his election victory.

Subsequently, in May 2017, only four months after taking office, President Trump received Việt Nam’s Prime Minister in Washington. In fact, the Prime Minister of Việt Nam was the first Southeast Asian leader to be welcomed by President Trump at the White House. This was a very significant event.

There are many personal stories I could share, each reflecting how friendships and personal connections have played a role in advancing Việt Nam–US relations.

You were speaking about reconciliation after the normalisation of relations as something very important. How do you assess the efforts of both sides in this field, from demining to supporting victims of Agent Orange, and to the search for missing soldiers, from those early days up to now?

The ability to cooperate in addressing the consequences of war has been crucial. These legacies affected Việt Nam in many ways—environmentally, socially and in terms of human health and psychology. They also included the issue of American service members missing in action.

This was not an easy process. After the war, there was a deep gulf of mistrust and suspicion. Both sides were once adversaries and were uncertain about each other’s true intentions. Yet, step by step, Việt Nam and the US began cooperating in a genuine, humanitarian spirit. From the outset, both sides wanted to ensure this cooperation was substantive and meaningful, even at a time when political relations remained strained, before diplomatic ties were established.

This cooperation provided a starting point for reconciliation and normalisation. It worked on two levels: government-to-government, and within families and societies on both sides. By addressing the painful consequences of war in Việt Nam, progress was made in overcoming past divisions in both countries. Americans saw Việt Nam’s sincerity and efforts, which helped build mutual respect. It was the first brick laid in the foundation of bilateral relations, gradually creating understanding and trust.

Over the thirty years since, as the overall relationship between Việt Nam and the US has developed, cooperation in addressing war legacies has become increasingly effective and practical. The US has expanded its support, including clearance of unexploded ordnance, detoxification of dioxin-contaminated sites and assistance to people affected by war-related disabilities.

Large-scale projects are notable examples, such as the successful dioxin clean-up at Đà Nẵng Airport and the ongoing project at Biên Hòa Airport. These illustrate the strong demand and shared interest in healing the wounds of war.

It is also telling that, even when the US recently reviewed and cut back many of its foreign aid programmes, cooperation with Việt Nam in this area was preserved and continued. This shows that war legacy issues remain a priority in US foreign policy towards Việt Nam. At the same time, Việt Nam’s effective cooperation has ensured that these projects bring benefits not only to us but also to the US, creating shared value and trust.

On the American side, I have heard senior officials responsible for the search for missing personnel describe Việt Nam as 'a model of practical, effective, and humanitarian cooperation,' and they expressed deep appreciation.

There are also moving stories beyond government-level cooperation. For instance, the organisation PeaceTrees Vietnam was started by an American woman who had lost her brother in the war in Việt Nam. When relations were established, she sought ways to contribute to healing. She founded a fund to clear landmines and plant peace trees on former battlefields, helping local communities and beginning to build bridges of peace and friendship.

So cooperation in overcoming the consequences of war is both a humanitarian necessity and a powerful symbol of reconciliation. It has brought the two nations closer together and continues to serve as a pillar of Việt Nam–US relations.

The economic relationship has grown dramatically since normalisation. From your perspective, what stands out most in this transformation and what lessons or opportunities does it offer Việt Nam for the future?

The difference is enormous. In 1995, bilateral trade was valued at approximately $450 million. Today, it is around $150 billion. That figure alone speaks volumes.

This shows that the space for cooperation between the two countries is vast. But if we look more closely, two points emerge. First, for Việt Nam to trade successfully with the outside world, including such a demanding market as the US, the capacity of our economy had to increase significantly. The development of Việt Nam’s economy has gone hand in hand with the growth of Việt Nam-US relations. Without the reforms of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process, without producing goods and improving competitiveness, Việt Nam would never have been able to penetrate the US market. So the first factor is the strengthening of Việt Nam’s own capacity.

Second, the US market has immense purchasing power. Even today, compared with other major economies, the US remains the world’s largest consumer market. But access to this market is extremely difficult. Two points are clear: the US requires products that Việt Nam is able to produce—goods that complement rather than compete with its own economy—and Việt Nam must also meet the standards and maintain competitiveness required in the American market. Only then can exports be successful.

Over the past decade, bilateral trade has grown at an annual rate of 17–20 per cent. This reflects both Việt Nam’s growth momentum and the continued potential for economic cooperation.

Looking ahead, I see three important points. First, the two economies will continue to complement one another. There is still great potential for trade, investment and economic collaboration. Second, the US is currently reviewing its trade policies, including tariffs and such changes will inevitably create headwinds and obstacles. Third, Việt Nam is determined to pursue high-quality, sustainable growth between now and 2030–2045.

This raises important questions: how can Việt Nam increase the value-added content of its exports, not just expand volumes? How can we improve the quality of our products for all markets, especially the US? How can we take advantage of America’s strengths in science, technology, and innovation, which are crucial for Việt Nam’s aspirations of breakthrough development?

To succeed, Việt Nam must improve in several areas: policies must be more conducive; infrastructure must be upgraded; and the quality of human resources must be enhanced. For example, we should take advantage of cooperation with the US in training and upskilling our workforce, improving infrastructure and refining policy frameworks. Only then can Việt Nam attract investment in core and emerging technologies, particularly in digital transformation and green growth.

So, while the achievements are already impressive, there is much more that Việt Nam can do to capitalise on opportunities within the economic partnership with the US.

Naturally, there are areas where Việt Nam and the US may not always be in full agreement. In your view, how can both sides continue to strengthen their partnership while constructively managing these differences?

Relations between our two countries, and the way we handle differences, have always required effort. At milestones such as the 20th, 25th, and 30th anniversaries of normalisation, commentators often described the progress as 'beyond expectations', 'remarkable', or even 'extraordinary'. Indeed, when we recall that the two sides were once fierce adversaries, the fact that within such a short time we have become Comprehensive Strategic Partners, with bilateral trade growing at 17–20 per cent annually and reaching $150 billion, is an extraordinary achievement.

But behind these successes, there has never been an easy road. It has always required constant dialogue, negotiation and effort from both sides to address differences, resolve emerging issues and overcome challenges. Added to this has been Việt Nam’s own process of reform and integration, which has enabled us to engage with the world, including the US, on an equal footing. Progress in relations has not simply happened smoothly; it has demanded determination and innovation from both countries.

In the past, the obstacles were mistrust, hostility and lack of mutual understanding. Today, those challenges have been overcome and we have a strong foundation for cooperation. Recent joint statements emphasise the guiding principles of the relationship: mutual understanding, mutual respect, adherence to international law and, importantly, respect for each other’s political systems. These principles ensure that past difficulties are no longer relevant.

The challenges we now face are different. They arise from the fact that, as cooperation expands, new issues inevitably emerge. For example, our legal systems are not the same; market standards differ; and US regulations on access to advanced technology and its transfer are highly stringent. For Việt Nam to benefit from such technology, we must also improve our domestic regulatory framework. These are the natural challenges of a partnership that is growing deeper and broader.

I see these not as obstacles, but as part of the journey. If we can address such issues through negotiation and agreement, they become opportunities to raise the relationship to a higher level. For instance, greater economic and technological collaboration, as I mentioned earlier, will also demand adjustments on both sides.

Looking to the future, both countries are aiming to strengthen the partnership. For Việt Nam, we have set the path towards 2030 and 2045 and will continue to push forward with reforms, streamlining and improving governance, making institutions more efficient and especially fostering innovation and supporting the private sector. These are also the very conditions that will make relations with the US more effective and fruitful.

At the same time, we must be proactive in our engagement with the US. First, we need to continue early and regular dialogue to find negotiated solutions that serve the interests of both sides, laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic cooperation. Second, in order to benefit from US strengths in science, technology and innovation, Việt Nam must actively discuss with the US what more needs to be done domestically, in terms of policy frameworks, human resources and infrastructure. Moreover, this cannot be confined to government-to-government dialogue: we must also engage with America’s leading technology corporations. Each company has its own requirements and incentives, and Việt Nam must be ready to create conditions that will attract investment, particularly in core and emerging technologies.

A further area is cooperation in addressing the consequences of war, which will continue to be a pillar of the relationship. Both countries should explore how to broaden and deepen this cooperation.

In short, the two countries no longer face the great barriers of the past. But looking ahead, if we want to elevate relations to a higher quality, secure greater benefits for both sides and ensure Việt Nam’s breakthrough development, much work still lies ahead. — VNS