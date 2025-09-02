Lao official hails Việt Nam's 80-year achievements, special bilateral ties

VIENTIANE — Khamphan Pheuyavong, head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Propaganda and Training Commission and Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee's Theory Council, has praised Việt Nam's development achievements and reaffirmed the great friendship between the two countries on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

An article published in the Pasaxon daily on September 1, Khamphan recalled the historic day of September 2, 1945, when President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence, founding the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. He described the event as not only a major turning point for Việt Nam but also an enormous source of inspiration for national liberation movements worldwide, including in Laos.

The Lao official noted that over the past 80 years, under the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the country has recorded important achievements in all fields, ensuring political and social stability, maintaining rapid economic growth, unceasingly improving living standards, and promoting its global role.

He cited some notable results of the 13th National Party Congress's resolution, including 7.09 per cent GDP growth in 2024, an economy valued at more than US$476 billion, inflation kept under 4 per cent, nearly $40 billion in attracted FDI, and 7.52 per cent growth in the first half of 2025 – the highest in 15 years.

According to Khamphan, those achievements are not only a source of pride for the Vietnamese people but also great encouragement to developing countries, including Laos. He stressed that Laos – Việt Nam relations have grown increasingly close and steadfast, in line with the teachings of Presidents Hồ Chí Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, and Souphanouvong.

He underlined the strong political trust and constantly expanding economic cooperation. Việt Nam now ranks among the largest investors in Laos, with more than $5.8 billion in total capital, and bilateral trade has been rising stably. Collaboration across education, training, and communications has also been enhanced.

On this occasion, Khamphan expressed deep gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for their support to Laos in both past struggles and present development.

He affirmed that the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training will continue working closely with the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation to educate younger generations about the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He concluded by extending congratulations to the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, expressing confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, led by General Secretary Tô Lâm, the country will reap even greater achievements in building a prosperous, democratic, equitable, and civilised nation. — VNA/VNS