Politburo reviews preparations for first Party Congress of Central Party Agencies

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo had a working session with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Central Party Agencies in Hà Nội on Tuesday to provide feedback on draft documents, personnel plans, and other preparations for their first Party Congress for the 2025–30 tenure.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm presided over the event.

Hearing reports from the Standing Board, the Politburo acknowledged and praised the determination and the efforts of the Central Party Agencies' Party Committee in steering preparations amidst the recent streamlining of the political apparatus. It also noted the committee’s distinct nature, encompassing strategic advisory bodies of the Party, judicial institutions, research and training bodies, media, and publishing agencies, all of which hold a special role within the political system.

The Politburo commended that the draft documents were prepared meticulously and scientifically in accordance with the Party Central Committee’s regulations and guidelines. The contents closely align with the major orientations of the draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress and reflect a spirit of strong and comprehensive renewal, particularly in mindset, leadership methods, and strategic advisory capacity. Additionally, personnel arrangements were reported to meet structural and professional requirements.

Concluding the session, Party General Secretary Lâm laid stress on several priorities for the next tenure, including a deep understanding of the Party's leadership role and mission in the new period, innovation in mindset, and enhancement of the Party's leadership and governing capabilities, requiring competent sides to elevate strategic advisory work to new heights.

Particular attention must be paid to conducting research and reviewing both practice and theory to provide advice to the Party Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat, and identifying urgent issues and offering feasible solutions to safeguard and develop the Fatherland. It is essential to establish a professional, modern, fair, and transparent judiciary that serves the nation and its people. Additionally, the Party leader emphasised the need for reforms in lawmaking and enforcement to align with the national development goals of the new era.

The General Secretary emphasised the need to create a streamlined, effective, and efficient organisation. He highlighted the importance of improving work regulations and coordination mechanisms, and developing a pool of qualified Party members. He called for enhanced training and planning for young officials, focusing on strategic vision, international integration skills, and digital expertise.

He demanded the building of a model Party Committee that is pure, strong, and disciplined, with leaders setting moral examples, fostering a revolutionary ethic and resolutely combating individualism and opportunism.

Strengthening inspection and supervision, improving grassroots Party activities, and promoting digital transformation in leadership and governance were also highlighted as priorities.

The Politburo approved the proposed timeline for the congress and requested the Standing Board to finalise documents, complete preparations, and step up communications to ensure political and ideological unity before, during, and after the event. — VNA/VNS