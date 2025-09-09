Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM chairs Politburo’s working session with Tây Ninh, Tuyên Quang on Party congress preparations

September 09, 2025 - 20:11
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in the working session with the Standing Board of the Tây Ninh Province Party Committee on September 9. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired Politburo working sessions with the Standing Boards of the Party Committees of Tây Ninh and Tuyên Quang provinces to give feedback on draft documents and personnel plans for the upcoming provincial Party Congresses for the 2025–30 tenure.

The Politburo’s working group No.2 reviewed the key draft documents to be submitted to the congresses, including political reports, ones on the leadership and direction of the provincial Party Committees’ Standing Boards for 2020-2025, personnel plans, and congress resolutions.

The draft documents demonstrated that the Provincial Party Committees had conducted thorough assessments of achievements over the past five years while candidly identifying limitations, underlying causes, and lessons learned.

The strategic direction, objectives, tasks, and solutions for the 2025–30 period reflected strong political determination and developmental vision, defining key priorities and breakthrough development initiatives. They incorporated and specified major policies and orientations from the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress and recent Part Central Committee and Politburo’s resolutions.

Expressing approval of the draft documents, Politburo and Secretariat members asked for further clarification on outstanding achievements, existing limitations, as well as potential and strengths of each localities.

PM Chính ordered the Party organisation of Tây Ninh Province to accelerate Party building and promote the strong political system, while preserving the province's traditions of courage and resilience. The province should pursue breakthrough socio-economic development and ensure national defence and security as the country enters a new era – that of the nation’s rise.

With Tuyên Quang province, the Government leader urged the local Party organisation, authorities, and people of ethnic groups to continue promoting the revolutionary tradition, firmly safeguarding the nation’s border sovereignty, and enhancing the Party’s leadership capacity. He called for unity to successfully deliver on the 2030 targets and join the country in advancing toward a new era of the nation’s rise.

The working group requested that the Tây Ninh and Tuyên Quang Provincial Party Committees study and incorporate feedback from Politburo and Secretariat members, while collecting input from competent ministries and departments to refine the documents. — VNA/VNS 

