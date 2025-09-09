Politburo gives feedback on preparations for Party congresses of Cà Mau, Hưng Yên provinces

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo’s Working Group No.1, led by State President and Politburo member Lương Cường, held working sessions with the Standing Boards of the Cà Mau and Hưng Yên provincial Party Committees on Tuesday to review preparations for the provincial Party congresses for the 2025–30 tenure.

Group members gave feedback on key draft documents for the provincial Party congresses, including political reports, reports reviewing the leadership and direction of the Standing Boards, personnel plans, the draft resolutions of the congresses, and action programmes to implement the resolutions.

The draft documents offer a comprehensive review of the past five years, candidly pointing out shortcomings, causes, and lessons learned. The orientations, goals, and solutions in the next five years set clear priorities and breakthroughs, reflecting strong political determination, forward-looking vision, new development space aligned with the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress and recent resolutions of the Party Central Committee and Politburo.

Politburo and Secretariat members generally endorsed the draft documents, while recommending a clearer presentation of key achievements and remaining shortcomings, as well as clearly defining the localities’ potential and strengths, adding strategic orientations, and setting specific requirements for the new period.

They called for improving the effectiveness of the two-tier local administration, especially at the grassroots level after administrative mergers; strengthening great national unity and building a clean, strong Party and political system; and promoting application of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation to drive rapid and sustainable development.

President Cường demanded Hưng Yên to focus on reviewing and building investment policies to foster modern industrial and hi-tech and clean agricultural development; high-quality urban, service, and trade systems; and clean energy development, with the goal of turning Hưng Yên into an energy hub in the Red River Delta.

Meanwhile, the State leader called on Cà Mau to capitalise on its advantages and potential by expediting the development of Hòn Khoai port, towards developing the locality into an international maritime logistics hub and a gas–power–fertiliser industrial cluster, while further harnessing its strengths in fisheries for comprehensive development. — VNA/VNS