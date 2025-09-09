NA Vice Chairman welcomes US’s Oregon State Representative

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Đức Hải hosted a delegation from the United States' Oregon State legislature, led by Representative Daniel Loc Nguyen, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

At the event, Hải laid stress on Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and openness for peace, cooperation, and development, multilateralisation, diversification of external relations, active international integration, and a reliable partner and responsible member of the international community. He noted that Việt Nam considers the US one of its most important strategic partners.

He praised cooperation achievements between the two countries over the past three decades, notably the establishment of the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023.

The Vice Chairman expressed his delight at the robust growth of bilateral ties, with political, diplomatic, economic, trade and investment relations serving as key pillars. He reaffirmed the Party and State’s high regard for the overseas Vietnamese, including those in the US, whose contributions have helped strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

The legislator suggested Daniel and the delegation members continue their support for the enhancement of Việt Nam–US ties, exchanges between lawmakers, and collaboration across trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, education and training. He also called on Oregon State to further assist Việt Nam in semiconductors, energy transition, and green economy, while boosting cooperation between universities of both sides.

Daniel, for his part, briefed his host on the tangible and substantive outcomes of the “Việt Nam–Oregon Initiative” launched by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State in 2015 as well as the cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the State signed in 2022.

He expressed his confidence that the solid foundation of the bilateral relations will enable even stronger growth in the coming time, hoping the ties will develop in a stable and increasingly strategic fashion. — VNA/VNS