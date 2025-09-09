Việt Nam, RoK vow to deepen relations

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc on Tuesday held a working session with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Việt Nam Choi Young Sam and representatives of Korean businesses.

Deputy PM Phớc noted that Việt Nam and the RoK are enjoying the most robust period of their relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties. The RoK is Việt Nam's largest foreign investor with accumulated FDI of US$87 billion, while two-way trade has reached $81.5 billion. People-to-people exchanges are also vibrant, with some 350,000 Vietnamese living in the RoK and over 200,000 Koreans in Việt Nam.

Highlighting Việt Nam's socio-economic goals, he reaffirmed the country’s resolve to enter a new development stage, targeting double-digit growth and becoming a high-income developed nation by 2045. To achieve this, Việt Nam will accelerate transport infrastructure development, shift to a growth model driven by science, technology, digital transformation and innovation, promote clean and green energy, and establish its financial centre in HCM City and Đà Nẵng. He expressed his hope for close cooperation with the RoK in implementing these strategic objectives.

Deputy PM Phớc welcomed Korean cooperation in fields such as ODA for supported infrastructure development, vocational training, and digital assets. He pledged Việt Nam's full support and best conditions for Korean enterprises operating in the country, in line with legal regulations and international practices.

Ambassador Choi highlighted the strong momentum of bilateral relations, recalling the successful state visit to the RoK by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

He said the RoK stands ready to share experience in financial centre development and operation, digital assets and capital markets, and is committed to supporting Việt Nam's upgrade of its securities market to emerging status.

He emphasised that the RoK remains Việt Nam's leading FDI investor and that investment flows are expected to grow further, particularly in infrastructure.

Representatives of KORCHAM and Korean enterprises expressed pride in the nearly 10,000 Korean firms already operating in Việt Nam, contributing significantly to the economy. They voiced interest in expanding cooperation in energy, infrastructure, digital transformation, and semiconductor, while raising issues such as global minimum tax implementation, high-tech legislation, and policies for establishing the international financial centre in Việt Nam.

Deputy PM Phớc affirmed the Vietnamese Government’s strong support for Korean investors, stressing that obstacles should be addressed promptly and through frank dialogue to ensure effective and sustainable cooperation. — VNA/VNS