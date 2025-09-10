Deputy PM urges mastery of core technologies in strategic product development

HÀ NỘI — The selection and development of priority technological products from Việt Nam must be grounded in the ability to master core technologies — in other words, they must be patentable.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng made the statement in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning as he chaired a meeting with ministries and agencies to identify strategic technology products that should be manufactured immediately to help boost the domestic tech sector.

He also said that many ministries and sectors already have hands-on research and practical experience, which should be harnessed to create products with the capacity to compete both domestically and internationally.

The goods must not only be ready for production, but also capable of evolving in line with global technological progress to gain support from the Ministry of Science and Technology, he said.

“Our objective is to catch up, keep pace and eventually surpass competition in order to seize opportunities. That is the essence of our strategy,” he said.

Dũng added that opinions still differ over the list of strategic technology products, and consensus among agencies is essential before submitting recommendations to the Government.

The Deputy PM highlighted that the readiness of businesses to participate as well as the products' potential for commercialisation will be decisive factors in the selection process.

He then assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology to work with other relevant ministries to identify the products most vital to their sectors, assess their potential impact on value creation and then make recommendations.

On that basis, the ministry would place orders with research units to deliver what the market requires, ensuring products are both efficient and economically beneficial.

At the meeting, Dũng also emphasised the importance of applying science and technology in agriculture, one of Việt Nam’s traditional strengths, which remains hampered by natural disasters, epidemics and low value-added products.

“In the future, we must aim to produce less with fewer resources, less land, less labour and less investment, yet sell agricultural products in greater volumes and at higher value,” he said.

“To achieve this, the focus must be on science and technology.”

However, the Deputy PM warned that technological development must be directed at solving real problems, creating tangible impacts for specific sectors and ensuring sustainability in economic growth.

“There must be clear, rapid results to demonstrate the impact of science and technology on daily life. Budget, mechanisms and resources must be prioritised to accelerate breakthroughs,” he added.

Six shortlisted technologies

A report from the science and technology ministry said that Prime Minister’s Decision 1131/QĐ-TTg, dated June 12, identified 11 technology groups and 35 strategic product groups.

From this framework, the ministry drew up a shortlist of six products for consideration, with one to three prioritised for immediate rollout.

The six include large language models and Vietnamese virtual assistants, 5G mobile network systems and devices, edge-processing AI cameras, blockchain platforms for traceability and digital assets, autonomous mobile robots and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Three of them — large language models and Vietnamese virtual assistants, 5G systems and devices and edge-processing AI cameras — have been earmarked for priority implementation this year.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Thế Duy said the process of narrowing products down to three was not merely about achieving specific research results, but represented a strategic approach to test, learn and spread the spirit of mastering core technologies.

He said that selection principles must ensure urgency, a high potential for success, a broad impact, the readiness of enterprises to participate, immediate relevance to socio-economic development and the potential for commercialisation in 2025.

Criteria include addressing Việt Nam’s major development challenges, such as achieving double-digit national growth, improving labour productivity, supporting two-tier local government administration, safeguarding national defence and security, ensuring social welfare and strengthening competitiveness.

Products must also demonstrate the potential to replace imports, open export opportunities, access sizeable markets and guarantee high levels of value.

Broad-based support

Senior Lieutenant General Lê Huy Vịnh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said that many Vietnamese production units have already pioneered technology products, though they are mostly limited to the domestic market.

Unmanned systems have already been developed and deployed, while Viettel has successfully built 5G networks.

He called for development of 6G platforms, describing them as highly feasible.

“The more technology products we develop, the better, to meet market demand and drive the economy,” he said.

A representative from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment underscored the urgent need for AI in agricultural production.

Given Europe’s increasingly stringent quality standards for agricultural imports, blockchain-based traceability platforms could be essential to enhance the value of Vietnamese produce.

Echoing this idea, a representative of the Ministry of Public Security stressed the importance of blockchain traceability alongside the development of large language models and Vietnamese virtual assistants.

Experts have also called for accelerated domestic production and deployment of edge-processing AI cameras to reduce reliance on foreign-made products. — VNS